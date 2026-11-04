Midterms: the seat race in two graphs

The results of the midterms are clear, but AP does not yet assign a majority to Congress. Two graphs show the democratic, Republican and non-assigned seats in the House and Senate. The Senate balance sheet includes democrat-like independents and unrenewed seats in the 2026 U.S. election.

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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

At 0313 UTC on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, the Associated Press counter displays 107 Democratic and 62 Republican seats in the House of Representatives. In the Senate, he gave 45 seats to the Democratic bloc, including related independents, and 36 to the Republicans. The agency does not assign control of either of the two chambers at this time.

This national balance sheet is drawn up in5.13 a.m. in Beirut. The half-camberts below represent the distribution of seats according to theelectoral counter of the PAconsulted at 0313 UTC. The grey areas correspond to the seats that the agency has not yet allocated.

House: 169 seats allocated, 266 still open

Of the 435 seats in the House, all renewed in these elections, AP allocates 107 to the Democrats and 62 to the Republicans. The total number of races already decided by the agency thus reached 169. There remain 266 seats without AP allocation. The absolute majority threshold is 218 seats.

House of Representatives, PA statement at 0313 UTC. Infographic Libnanews. Unallocated seats are not granted to any camp.

The difference between the two partisan columns is not a net gain of seats. Nor does it measure the national popular vote. It only indicates how many AP races have already been allocated to each camp at the time selected.

Senate: Democratic bloc at 45, Republicans at 36

The Senate counter presents another construction. Its 100 seats include65 warrants not at stake34 in the Democratic bloc and 31 in the Republican camp. Of the 35 seats affected by the ballot, 19 remain without AP allocation.

The already announced victories bring the Democratic bloc to 45 seats, including the two related independents, and the Republicans to 36. These totals therefore include unrenewed seats; They do not represent the only number of victories that night.

Senate, PA record at 0313 UTC. The Democratic bloc includes two related independents. Unrenewed seats are included in totals. Infographic Libnanews.

The 51 seats mark corresponds to the absolute majority of the Senate. In the event of a 50 to 50 split, the Vice-President may divide the votes equally, as recalled by theAmerican Senate. No partisan control is derived here from this rule.

A photograph of the count, not a final result

The blue and red surfaces do not include seats solely on the basis of a temporary advance. A race remains grey until the winner is announced by the AP. The graphs thus follow the progress of the assignments, without turning the first trends into victories.

Data may change with the following announcements. PA’s responsibilities are based on its electoral analysis and do not replace official certification of results. This point is a time stamp snapshot, distinct from the final result of the elections.

Cover: archival photograph of the American Capitol, Architect of the Capitol, 1997, public domain. Libnanews editorial dress made from this photograph with an image editing tool assisted by IA. It does not represent an election scene of November 2026.

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