Khalifa Haftar arrived in Ankara on 24 November. Turkey, which had supported Tripoli militarily, deepened its ties with eastern Libya without breaking with the government of Dbeiba.

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Khalifa Haftar arrived in Ankara on Tuesday 24 November, greeted by Turkish Chief of Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu. The visit of the Libyan East Commander comes three days after a meeting between Turkish officials and the Tripoli-based Prime Minister, Abdelhamid Dbeibah. Ankara now speaks to both sides that his military intervention had opposed.

From the Battle of Tripoli to the Welcome to Ankara

In 2019, Khalifa Haftar’s forces launched an offensive against Tripoli. Turkey was engaged alongside the then government in the capital. The ceasefire of 23 October 2020, signed in Geneva under the aegis of the United Nations, ended this phase of the war without reuniting Libyan political and military institutions. Six years later, the first meeting of the publicly announced Haftar visit to Ankara concerned Turkish military officials.

The rapprochement does not mean that Ankara turns away from Tripoli. On Saturday 21 November in Istanbul, the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, and the head of intelligence, Ibrahim Kalın, met Dbeibah. On the same day, Fidan recalled his country’s military aid to the West of Libya and explained that relations with the East had been close to those with the West. He presented this policy as a means of contributing to the unification of Libya.

A maritime agreement beyond the camp that signed

The vote of 20 October in the Libyan House of Representatives sheds further light on the visit. This institution, based in the East, approved the Maritime Delimitation Memorandum that Turkey negotiated in 2019 with the Tripoli authorities. Ankara had concluded this agreement with a government that the Haftar camp was fighting. She now sees an institution on the other side supporting the text. This vote does not resolve delimitation disputes with other Eastern Mediterranean States.

What the visit does not regulate

Both channels allow Turkey to defend its interests with officials who control separate institutions. They offer Haftar diplomatic and military interlocutors beyond its usual partners. However, neither the reception in Ankara nor the maintenance of ties with Tripoli announce an agreement between Libyans on elections, the sharing of public revenues or the command of forces. On these issues, the Turkish rapprochement changes the interlocutors, not yet the decisions.

Picture of illustration: the citadel of Ankara. Berna / Pexels, license Pexels. Boxing and dressing Libnanews. She doesn’t show the visit.

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