FC Barcelona is playing for the first time in Azerbaijan on Wednesday 25 November. His opponent, the Sabah FK, competed in his first leg after four qualifying rounds. The kick-off was announced at 6.45 p.m. in Paris and 7.45 p.m. in Beirut.

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FC Barcelona fights its first game in Azerbaijan on Wednesday 25 November. Sabah FK receives the Catalan club at Baku Olympic Stadium for the fifth day of the Champions League. Founded in 2017, the Azerbaijani club had to spend four qualifying rounds before being able to host an opponent of this rank.

Azerbaijan champion left first round

Sabah settled in the Azerbaijani elite in 2018. He won his first championship last season, while retaining the National Cup. This double gave him no direct place in the league phase of the Champions League. The club led by the Lithuanian Valdas Dambrauskas successively crossed the towers against The New Saints, the KuPS, Aarhus and the Hapoël Beer-Sheva.

His first four games in the competition illustrate the gap between this qualification and the level of his opponents in the league phase. Sabah lost in Manchester United (4-0), at home against Borussia Dortmund (1-2) and in Norway against Viking (4-1). He also defeated Slavia Prague in Baku (2-0), his only victory before receiving Barcelona. The three points acquired against the Slavia count in the common ranking, regardless of the result of the opponent in his other encounters.

Why Barcelona cares about these three points

The Barça took nine points in four days. He defeated Feyenoord, Galatasaray and Aston Villa and lost to Paris Saint-Germain. In this format, the first eight have direct access to the eighth finals. Teams ranked from ninth to twenty-fourth place compete for dams. A victory in Baku would bring Barcelona to twelve points, without guaranteeing that it will finish among the top eight. After Sabah, he remained in Manchester City on 8 December.

Hansi Flick’s team went to Baku two days before the game. The club figures the trip about 3,970 kilometers from Barcelona and presents it as the longest in its history in European competition. Lamine Yamal is not included in the announced group: Barça indicated that he remained in Spain because of an ankle problem. This is the list of the players summoned, not the eleven starting.

What time to follow Sabah–Barcelona?

The kick-off is scheduled on Wednesday at9.45 p.m. in Baku, 7.45 p.m. in Beirut and 6.45 p.m. in Paris and Barcelona. The game is played at Baku Olympic Stadium. The UEFA and FC Barcelona offer a written follow-up of the meeting on their official websites.

Photo archive: Baku Olympic Stadium on October 10, 2015. Eminn / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Boxing and dressing Libnanews under the same license.

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