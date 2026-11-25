Milan-Cortina’s double Olympic champion stops the competition. At the age of 36, the Italian explains that leg pain prevents continuation.

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Federica Brignone announced on Wednesday 25 November that she was ending her career as a skier. The 36-year-old Italian woman, who was sacred in super-G and giant slalom at the Milan-Cortina Games in February, explained in a video that the pain in her leg no longer allowed her to continue the competition. The Italian Winter Sports Federation confirmed its withdrawal.

A brief return on skis in Cervinia

The announcement took place the day after a first ski trip to Cervinia, Val d Brignone had made some passages there without participating in a competition. The intervention had been used to remove material laid after its fall in April 2025 at the Italian championships. His last World Cup result, according to the International Ski Federation, remains an eighth place super-G in Soldeu on March 1, 2026.

Two Olympic titles and two big globes

Brignone started the World Cup in December 2007 in Lienz, Austria. She left the circuit with 37 wins and 85 podiums. She won the general standings in 2020 and 2025, becoming the first Italian to win twice the big world. In 2025, she also finished at the top of the downhill and giant slalom rankings.

His two titles in Cortina brought his total Olympic medals to five. She took bronze as a giant in Pyeongchang in 2018, then silver in the same discipline and bronze combined in Beijing in 2022. In Cortina, she won the super-G on 12 February and the giant three days later, less than a year after her fall.

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