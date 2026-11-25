No agreement on minimum wage in Lebanon. Catholic bishops demand safe access to border villages. In Gaza, new strikes are reported. Washington details its tariff plans. Lebanon qualifies in the semifinal of the Asian Beach Football Cup.

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Wednesday, November 25, 2026, 6 p.m. in Beirut.No agreement on minimum wage in Lebanon. Catholic bishops demand safe access to border villages. In Gaza, new strikes are reported. Washington details its tariff plans. Lebanon qualifies in the semifinal of the Asian Beach Football Cup.

Lebanon: discussions on minimum wage resume on 21 December

The index commission separated without agreement on a further increase in the minimum wage. The next meeting is scheduled for 21 December. In the meantime, the floor remains set at £28 million per month or £1.3 million per day for daily paid employees. The Minister of Labour said he would submit the file to the government if the social partners were still unable to agree.

South Lebanon: an explosion in Kunine and a call to guarantee access to villages

In the afternoon, the Lebanese public agency reported an explosion in Kunin, Bint Jbeil, which it attributed to the Israeli army. The dispatch does not give a human report or an indication of the damage.

In Zouk Mosbeh, the commission of the Council of Catholic Patriarchs and Bishops responsible for border villages met for the first time. Chaired by Bishop Elias Nassar, she wanted to identify the needs of the inhabitants and coordinate the help of dioceses, congregations and Caritas. It calls on the authorities to work towards safe and sustainable access to villages for residents, relief and deliveries. No passage was announced.

Gaza: Victims reported in Al-Shati, Al-Karama and Jabalia

Four people, including two girls, were killed in an Israeli strike at an apartment in Al-Shati camp, according to medical sources in Al-Shifa. The Ministry of Interior in Gaza identified among them Mohammad Majid Abu al-Uf, responsible for internal security in the north of the enclave, as well as his wife and two daughters. The Israeli army claims to have targeted a Hamas member.

Palestinian sources also reported a death in Al-Karama and another in Jabalia al-Balad, where a strike hit a tent of internally displaced persons. Nasser Hospital reported three injured by Israeli fire in Khan Yunes. These local balances do not constitute a count for the entire Gaza Strip.

Washington publishes rights projects for fourteen economies

The US Trade Representative submits 14 economies for consultation on customs duties following investigations into industrial overcapacity. The project selects 15% for the European Union after taking into account the ordinary duties and those already applied under Section 301. For some Chinese products, the proposed rate can be as high as 20%. The hearings are scheduled to begin on January 25. The texts do not yet set a date of entry into force.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis also reported that prices measured by the PCE index increased by 3.8% year-on-year in October, after 3.7% in September. In a separate publication, it revised the growth of the third quarter to 4.3 per cent annually, up from 3.4 per cent initially.

Beach football: Lebanon beats Bahrain and finds Iran

Lebanon has won 6–4 against Bahrain in Thailand and reached the Asian Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017. He will face Iran, holding the title, Friday 27 November at noon, Beirut time. A victory would give him a qualification for the 2027 World Cup; A defeat would leave him the game for third place.

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