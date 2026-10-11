Lebanon: Diaspora shipments shrink, and war aggravates the decline. Every year, the diaspora sends billions of dollars to Lebanon. In 2024: 6.8 billion according to the Bank..

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💸 Liban : les envois de la diaspora reculent, et la guerre aggrave la baisse

Every year, the diaspora sends billions of dollars to Lebanon. In 2024: 6.8 billion according to the Bank of Lebanon, 5.8 according to the World Bank. This is about 30% of GDP and will cover 55% of the trade deficit.

Almost half comes from the Gulf, weakened by regional war.

-5.3 per cent in the first nine months of 2025, followed by an estimated decrease of 10-15 per cent during the 2026 war.

New BDL rules since December 1, 2025: identity, source of funds and reason for transfers of $1,000 or more.

FATF grey list: slower transfers, higher fees.

The World Bank forecasts a 6.4% decline in GDP in 2026.

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