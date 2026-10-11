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💸 Liban : les envois de la diaspora reculent, et la guerre aggrave la baisse
Every year, the diaspora sends billions of dollars to Lebanon. In 2024: 6.8 billion according to the Bank of Lebanon, 5.8 according to the World Bank. This is about 30% of GDP and will cover 55% of the trade deficit.
Almost half comes from the Gulf, weakened by regional war. -5.3 per cent in the first nine months of 2025, followed by an estimated decrease of 10-15 per cent during the 2026 war. New BDL rules since December 1, 2025: identity, source of funds and reason for transfers of $1,000 or more. FATF grey list: slower transfers, higher fees. The World Bank forecasts a 6.4% decline in GDP in 2026.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
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