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Lebanon 2026: the 5 figures that say the state of the economy
Description: Five digits to understand the state of the Lebanese economy in 2026. GDP: -6.4 per cent (World Bank forecast) Inflation: 15.7% per year in July Commercial deficit: $8.65 billion in the first semester BDL Liquid Reserves: $11.5 billion end of July Balance of payments: -$2.3 billion (compared to +8.9 a year earlier) The Red Thread: War, which, according to the World Bank, removes 10.4 growth points.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
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