Lebanon 2026: the 5 figures that say the state of the economy Description: GDP: -6.4 per cent (World Bank forecast)

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Lebanon 2026: the 5 figures that say the state of the economy

Description:

Five digits to understand the state of the Lebanese economy in 2026.

GDP: -6.4 per cent (World Bank forecast)

Inflation: 15.7% per year in July

Commercial deficit: $8.65 billion in the first semester

BDL Liquid Reserves: $11.5 billion end of July

Balance of payments: -$2.3 billion (compared to +8.9 a year earlier)

The Red Thread: War, which, according to the World Bank, removes 10.4 growth points.

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