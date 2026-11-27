In Baraachite, local representatives reported damage to the United Nations that affected much of the agricultural sector. In Tyre, an exhibition gave entrepreneurs from the South the opportunity to find customers, without informing about the duration of sales. These two examples shed light on what the number of returns does not measure: the possibility of reproducing, selling and paying for your shopping without further debt.

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In Baraachite, Bint Jbeil district, local representatives heard by the United Nations estimated that 80-90% of the agricultural sector in the commune had been affected. In Tyre, more than 100 entrepreneurs from the South were able to present food or handicrafts at an exhibition in September, according to the municipality. These two observations do not measure the same phenomenon. They show the two stages of an income recovery: you have to be able to produce and then find enough buyers to start again the next month.

In Baraachite, we must also replace what makes it possible to work

The report published on 9 October by the United Nations in Lebanon is based on five consultations held between 27 July and 4 September with more than forty mayors and five municipal union leaders. In Baraachite, local representatives cited agricultural supplies and irrigation as well as livestock, beekeeping, cooperatives and small businesses. Their order of magnitude concerns an affected sector, not a proportion of land destroyed or households that would have lost their entire income. UN does not publish plot-by-lot inventory or new measure for November.

In all the areas consulted, people described the loss of the agricultural season 2026 as a shock to their resources. Missing a crop does not just eliminate a sale. When the producer does not have a harvest to return, he may also have fewer working days to offer. And the household that lived on those days must buy food before the next season. Restoring an irrigation facility, replacing equipment or preserving a herd can help boost activity. This does not reimburse expenses incurred in the previous season and does not guarantee the next harvest.

In Tyre, the market counts as much as the harvest

An economic study for the United Nations Development Programme describes the link between the coastal reserve market area and the fruit and vegetable markets managed by the Municipality of Tyre. It lists approximately 170 farmers in the agricultural area studied and notes that these markets are the main outlet for vegetables grown there. Its valuation data mainly represent the years 2022 to 2024: they show how producers were selling, but do not provide information on the volumes put on sale this fall or on farmers’ current income.

The September exhibition gives a more recent and different indication. In a report issued on 17 September, UNIFIL reports that female entrepreneurs have shown their products to clients. The number of participants comes from the president of the municipal commission for women and children, Randa Abu Saleh. It includes women from all over the South, not just from the people of Tyre. The meeting opened a punctual outlet; the record does not give any amount of sales and does not indicate whether the orders continued.

Supplyed stalls, households without regular income

The latest Integrated Food Security Classification Framework, prepared under the leadership of the Ministry of Agriculture with FAO, the World Food Programme and their partners, estimates that 1.05 million people in Lebanon are in acute or worse food crisis for the period September 2026 to February 2027. The figure is national. It does not allow to calculate a rate for Baraachite or Tyre. FEWS NET’s October analysis points out that markets remain largely supplied across the country, while poor households and those returning to the South continue to suffer from irregular access to work and low purchasing power. Having an open business nearby is not enough when wages or sales have not resumed.

In April, the Ministry and FAO announced a Japanese-funded project to support approximately 230 vulnerable agricultural households in the southern governorates and Nabatiyah, for example by preserving herds. This number is a target announced for both governorates, not a distribution balance in both municipalities. The response plan 2026 distinguishes between food aid, support for means of production and the restoration of markets. Help can help to eat this month; Another can help sow or put a small workshop back into operation. Neither one of them yet proves that a home is living again from work.

In both Baraachite and Tyre, public data describe what blocks or repeats, but not the income of the families who have returned. To judge the recovery, future returns will have to look beyond the number of returns: how many days of work are paid, how many producers regularly resell on the markets and how many families can feed themselves without going into debt.

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