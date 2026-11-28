From Toulon to Kaslik, researchers study the transmission of languages and memory in the Lebanese diaspora. Laura Lahoud wants to diversify the stay in Lebanon.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

At the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, a symposium placed links with the Lebanese diaspora at the crossroads of research and tourism. The meeting « Dynamics of the Lebanese Diaspora », held on 10 November 2026, brought together academics and public officials. The statements reported the next day include a call from the Minister of Tourism, Laura Lahoud: family ties are not enough to keep generations born abroad.

The minister defended an offer that makes you want to discover the country beyond the family home. In particular, it proposed a better distribution of visits throughout the year, based on cultural and religious sites, gastronomy and outdoor activities. This is an orientation defended at the conference, not the announcement of a new trade circuit or subsidized travel programme.

Links to the Lebanese diaspora, research object

The Department of Journalism and Communication of the USEK organized this meeting as part of the French-Lebanese program PHC Cèdre DyDiaLib. The institutional programme included six panels at the Jean El Hawa Auditorium. The themes covered multiple identities, intergenerational trauma, languages, intercultural communication and the experience of exile.

The research programme includes the USEK and the University of Toulon. It focuses on the organization of Lebanese communities abroad and how they maintain links with the country, particularly in digital exchanges. The public programme of the day does not yet give the results of the work.

An earlier stage of DyDiaLib was held in Toulon on 9 October 2025. Its programme included diasporic tourism, Lebanese entrepreneurship in France and social media performances. This precedent places the meeting of Kaslik in a university work followed, not in a single tourist promotion operation.

Transmit a memory without freezing belonging

Representing the president of the university, Father Farid al-Mujabber insisted on the place of emigration in Lebanese history. He referred to summer returns as a link with family and memory of places. He also recalled that departures sometimes result from wars and crises, rather than from a free choice.

This distinction explains the place given to languages, family stories and identities in exchanges. The symposium did not reduce expatriates to their financial contribution. It also examined how successive generations maintain or rebuild their relationship with Lebanon.

A tourism offer to adapt to new generations

Laura Lahoud pointed out that emigrant descendants compare destinations, prices and services. It wants to transform attachment to the country into a sustainable tourism relationship. She also argued for more accurate data on visitors, their expenses and length of stay. The report does not set an implementation schedule for this statistical work.

The Minister presented a tourism data system as a departmental project. In Kaslik, no date was announced to have figures on the stay of descendants of the diaspora. The length of visits and the expenses they generate remain two of the data to be documented to determine whether an out-of-summer offer finds its public.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews