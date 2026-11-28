Prior to the resumption of the debate on 2 December, the resources of five oversight bodies and the backlog of public accounts remain at the heart of the Lebanese budget for 2027.

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The Finance Committee resumed its consideration of the draft budget for 2027 on 2 December. On 11 November, the Commission approved the appropriations of five oversight bodies and asked each to clarify its needs. By that date, its President, Ibrahim Kanaan, had placed the last financial year of which the Court of Auditors had completed its examination at 2022.

The meeting on 11 November, opened at 10.30 a.m. in Beirut, focused on the High Disciplinary Commission, the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Court of Auditors, the Central Inspectorate and the Public Procurement Authority. Approval of their appropriations remains a stage of parliamentary scrutiny. It does not mean that the State budget is finally adopted or that the additional demands of these bodies are all met.

Budget 2027: five oversight bodies concerned

The High Disciplinary Commission thus returns to the budget path after the postponement of its appropriations the previous day. On 10 November, Ibrahim Kanaan refused to have them approved in the absence of his president. The report of 11 November mentions the participation of magistrate Rita Ghantous, accompanied by a representative of the institution’s accounts.

The other organizations were also represented. Georges Attieh participated in the work for the Central Inspectorate, Jean Ellieh for the Public Procurement Authority. The Court of Auditors was represented in particular by Inaam Boustany. Fawaz Kabbara and Ali Badran participated in the National Anti-Corruption Commission. The Director General of Finance, Georges Maarawi, and the Director of Budget, Carole Abi Khalil, attended the meeting.

The minutes do not publish the amounts of the five approved envelopes. It therefore does not allow the calculation of their progression or decline from 2026. He also indicated that certain points had been reserved, without providing a detailed list. Presenting this session as a costed and already acquired enhancement of all control capabilities would be premature.

Physicians and engineers to recruit

Ibrahim Kanaan took the example of the Central Inspectorate to explain the difficulties raised during the exchanges. He referred to the full-time recruitment of doctors and engineers to monitor administrations, with a salary of $800. This figure is an example cited by the Member. It does not describe a full scale or the salary of all staff of the agencies concerned.

His intervention raises the question of the attractiveness of specialized positions. The chairman of the commission challenged the possibility of retaining these professionals at this level of remuneration. It also linked the lack of resources and staffing to the risks to the exercise of control. However, at the conclusion of the meeting, no specific adjustments were announced.

The request to the agencies therefore exceeds the presentation of a total budget. Kanaan asked them to identify the staff needs, the necessary resources and the legal provisions to be amended to improve their functioning. The institutions communicated needs and proposals during the exchanges. The committee awaits a written presentation which it may consider before forwarding its conclusions to the plenary assembly.

Public accounts remain late

The delay in the final accounts was another point of discussion. Ibrahim Kanaan stated that the Court of Auditors had only completed the examination until the financial year 2022. He called the situation a four-year delay. This assessment should not be transformed into an assertion that no post-2022 account would exist in any jurisdiction: it relates to the status mentioned at this session.

The subject was already present at the beginning of the 2027 budget review. In previous exchanges, Kanaan had raised the lack of transmission of the 2025 final account. The debate on 11 November now links this delay with the means of the institutions which must examine public expenditure. The appropriations requested for the following year and the closure of previous years remain two separate tasks.

The commission also continued to question public bodies about their electricity bills. According to its president, the questioned administrations claim to have settled their arrears. Kanaan announced further verifications. This does not make it possible to designate a specific debtor institution or to establish an individual irregularity.

Parliament’s timetable sets a resumption of the examination of the budget on Wednesday 2 December at 10.30 a.m. Following the review of the operating appropriations of other departments on November 25 and 26, the November 11 report remains the reference for these five agencies: it does not provide the amount of their envelopes or the supplement they may request.

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