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Data centres report $107.6 billion to Nvidia in the quarter ended October 25. But the total figure masks two rhythms: sales to the very large operators of remote computing increased by 71% over a year, compared with 195% for the group which brings together suppliers specialized in artificial intelligence, industrialists and enterprises.

Nvidia published this breakdown in its November 17 accounts, while Colette Kress was acting as manager. The Board of Directors reinstated Jensen Huang on November 22, a decision announced the following day. Kress remains Financial Director. This breakdown covers sales for the quarter, regardless of the change in direction.

Nvidia: two client families, two trajectories

Very large operators, classified as hyperscale, accounted for $60.1 billion. The group of artificial intelligence infrastructure providers, industrialists and companies reached 47.5 billion. It weighed 16.1 billion a year earlier. Its share in data centre sales rose from around 31% to 44%, according to Nvidia’s rounded figures.

Sales in billions of dollars Quarter ended October 2025 Quarter closed in October 2026 Very large operators 35.1 60.1 Industry and business services 16.1 47.5 Total data centres 51.2 107.6

Of the additional $56.4 billion in the one-year segment, approximately $31.4 billion comes from the second category. This increase cannot be attributed solely to specialised operators: Nvidia has three client families in this item and does not break down their purchases in this table. Very large operators remain by far the first category per amount.

However, the comparison with the previous quarter shows this annual shift. Very large operators are up 23%, compared with 18% for the second. Data Center sales amounted to $40.3 billion out of 89 billion, or about 45.3%, in the previous quarter. Its share is 44.1% in the published quarter. A one-year gain in weight can therefore coexist with a three-month decline.

Three direct buyers account for 36% of turnover

Another annex to Nvidia distinguishes direct buyers from end users. A direct purchaser may be a server builder, integrator or service provider who assembles and operates the equipment itself. Different companies may use equipment purchased through the same intermediary.

Three direct customers accounted for 14%, 11% and 11% of total quarterly turnover respectively, mainly in the accounting segment of the calculation and networks. The sum gives about 36%. This is not the part of the first three final operators and the group does not identify them in this Annex. It is not possible to deduct the geography of the facilities from the sole head office of the purchaser.

Infrastructure to be financed is not sales

On 25 October, Nvidia reported $390 billion in multi-year commitments to supply and capacity, up from 279 billion a quarter earlier. The company allocates the bulk of the increase to memory purchases for the coming years. These commitments differ from customer orders and do not constitute guaranteed future revenues.

The group also reports conditional agreements with certain suppliers of artificial intelligence capacity. Their implementation depends in particular on the financing of purchases and the effective entry into service of equipment. Nvidia amounts to $32 billion the maximum provided for by these conditional agreements with specialized computing power rental companies. If funding is not obtained or equipment is not put into service, the group indicates that certain commitments may be reduced or cancelled.

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