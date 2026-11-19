The Senegalese Presidency announces the entry into force of the amending budget 2026 by decree, after its parliamentary rejection. The November 19 communiqué does not provide the full text. The constitutional mechanism invoked must be distinguished from judicial validation, which is not established in the documents consulted at this stage.

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On Thursday, 19 November, the Senegalese Presidency announced the entry into force of the draft law on amending finance for 2026 by Decree No. 2026-2416. The National Assembly rejected this text on 3 November. The announcement opens a new budgetary stage, without a judicial decision validating this case being identified.

The communiqué, signed in Dakar by Oumar Samba Ba, Minister and Secretary General of the Presidency, presents this decision as a means of ensuring the continuity of the State. He invokes the role of the Head of State as guarantor of the regular functioning of the public authorities.

A decree announced after parliamentary rejection

The executive’s approach does not correspond to a further favourable vote by Members. The rejection of draft 40/2026 remains recorded in the Assembly’s publications of 3 November. The Presidency now announces the use of another procedure to bring the text into force.

The presidential document published this Thursday is a communiqué, not the full decree with its possible annexes. It does not detail the actual budgetary provisions. It therefore does not permit the presentation of amounts of income, expenditure or deficit such as those in the final text.

Article 68

Article 68 of the Constitution, published on the website of the Constitutional Council, grants the Assembly a maximum of 60 days to vote on draft finance laws. It provides for their entry into force by decree when the final vote does not take place within that period, taking into account the parliamentary amendments accepted by the President.

The existence of this mechanism is not sufficient to establish that all its conditions are met in this case. The scope of the advertisement must therefore remain distinct from judicial validation. The communiqué of 19 November does not publish any court decision on the decree or details of its implementing provisions.

Illustration photograph: Senegalese painted medium, 26 December 2006. Flix Trigger / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0. Dressing Libnanews under the same license.

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