In Beirut, the marathon imposes closures before dawn while thunderstorms are possible. Eight countries are calling for the advancement of Palestinian elections. Spain renews its two rooms this Sunday.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

In Beirut, the marathon imposes closures before dawn while thunderstorms are possible. Eight countries are calling for the advancement of Palestinian elections. Spain renews its two rooms this Sunday.

Sunday, November 29, 2026. Midnight edition, Beirut time.

Beirut: Marathon changes traffic before dawn

The first Handisport departure was announced at 5.45 a.m., Beirut time. The marathon and the semi-marathon must start at 6:30 a.m. in Martyr Square. The Internal Security Forces announced the closure of the route from 4.30 a.m. Parking restrictions do not coincide with street closures: they start earlier and their schedules vary by sector.

The weather bulletin forecasts showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, with a risk of rapid flooding on some roads. The marathon schedules are those published by the organiser. The weather forecast alone does not indicate any change in departures.

South Lebanon: A damaged house in Rachaya al-Fukhar

Fire from the Israeli army damaged a house on the outskirts of Rashaya al-Fukhar, in Hasbaya district, on the night of Friday to Saturday. The owner asked the authorities to check the damage in order to repair the housing. No human assessment was confirmed for this incident.

In Sin el-Fil, Kinder packaging in Hebrew

The filmed packaging indicates a production in Italy and the name of an Israeli importer. They provide information on the market for which the products appear to be intended, not on their journey to the Lebanese store. The import circuit of the lot has not been established and no official decision on this lot has been confirmed.

Palestine: Eight countries call for first quarter vote

Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland and the United Kingdom call for Palestinian presidential and legislative elections to be held in the first quarter of 2027. Ministers issued their statement on Saturday, 28 November, when the legislation was originally scheduled to take place. Mahmoud Abbas’ decree fixes the two elections on 11 September 2027; The call from the eight countries does not change that date.

Israel: Netanyahu proposes that Eisenkot lead first

Benjamin Netanyahu said he was ready to let Gadi Eisenkot take the lead in a government of national union at the beginning of an alternation, while he himself would hold the post of Deputy Prime Minister. No agreement between the two men or timetable for the award was announced. The offer does not end negotiations to form a majority.

Gulf of Aden: the cargo crew is safe and sound

Armed men left the cargo ship which they had taken control of on Saturday off Yemen. The British Maritime Security Centre states that the vessel has returned and that the crew is safe and sound. The incident is distinct from the immobilization of a bulk carrier announced by the United States in the Gulf of Oman on 26 November.

Spain: polling stations open at 9 am

This Sunday, November 29, the Spanish renew their two rooms. The National Statistical Institute has 38,728,356 voters, of whom nearly 2.77 million are registered abroad. The election shall designate 350 deputies and 209 directly elected senators. The polling stations open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. local time.

The first place in Congress does not automatically give the direction of the government. The candidate nominated by the king must obtain 176 votes in the first vote. If this threshold is not reached, a second vote shall be taken 48 hours later, by a majority of the votes cast in favour or against.

Taiwan: Counting confirms yes in nuclear referendum

The yes to the abandonment of the policy of exiting nuclear energy received 7,434,677 votes, or 61.99 per cent of the valid votes, after counting all the offices. The result concerns the direction of energy policy. It does not constitute an authorization to restart a reactor. In the separate municipal election, the Kuomintang retains the council of Taipei.

California: End of Inspections in Los Angeles · Global Voices

Following the 5.0 magnitude earthquake on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. off Manhattan Beach, the American Institute of Geophysics recorded a 3.7 magnitude replica at 10:01 a.m. local time. At 10:40 a.m., the Los Angeles firefighters stopped their operation without any injuries or significant damage to the city. This balance sheet does not cover the other municipalities in the county.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews