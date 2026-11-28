The polling stations closed at 8 p.m. after an extension of one hour. At 4 p.m., the electoral authority announced 21.90 per cent participation for municipalities and 20.91% for wilayas.

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The polling stations closed at 8 p.m. after an extension of one hour. At 4 p.m., the electoral authority announced 21.90 per cent participation for municipalities and 20.91% for wilayas.

Local election polling stations closed Saturday 28 November at 8 pm Algiers time. The National Independent Election Authority, ANIA, had extended the election throughout the country by one hour. The counting began after the closure, in the presence of the list representatives. No consolidated income has yet been confirmed.

Two ballots and two turnouts

The voters appointed for five years the members of the communal popular assemblies and those of the wilaya popular assemblies, the provincial level. The two ballots are recorded separately. At noon, ANIA announced a 9.16 per cent participation for municipalities and 8.76 per cent for wilayas.

At 4 p.m., the president of the authority, Saâd Arous, announced 5,306,824 voters for the communes, out of 24,236,959 registered, and 5,068,978 voters for the wilaya assemblies. These figures were stopped four hours before the closure and do not constitute the participation rate at the closure.

The counting is done in the offices

The 6,052 lists were divided into 5,624 communal lists and 428 wilaya lists, according to figures provided by ANIE. The counting is public and continues until it is completed at polling stations. The mobile offices are stripping their ballots in the centre to which they are attached. Participation figures do not indicate how seats will be distributed among the lists.

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