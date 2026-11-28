Vallourec sold more tubes in the third quarter, but its margin declined. The delays to the south of Ormuz still weigh on its forecasts.

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The volumes of tubes sold by Vallourec rebounded in the third quarter of 2026, but their profitability declined. In its accounts published Friday, 20 November, the French group reports that the congestion of ports south of the Strait of Ormuz has delayed deliveries and their billing. Its gross operating income (GAR) stands at $181 million, down 26% year-on-year.

Vallourec: more tubes sold, less margin

Vallourec sold 274,000 tonnes of tubes from July to September, 12% more than in the previous quarter. The Group’s turnover increased from $886 million to $956 million over the same period. However, the RBE margin fell from 21.4% to 18.9%. Over a year, tonnages decreased by 10 per cent, while revenues for the group increased from $1.068 billion to $956 million.

This shift can be seen in the Tubes branch. Its RBE per tonne stood at $592, compared with 722 in the previous quarter. The group cites higher logistics costs in the Middle East, lower prices and sales composition, and a temporary problem in an American subcontractor. The Brazilian mine also weighed on the accounts: Vallourec reports lower ore sales, against the background of lower prices and more expensive freight to China.

In the Middle East, late deliveries

The manufacturer supplies tubes used in particular in oil and gas wells. According to its management, drilling activity resumed in part in the region in the third quarter. But at the end of the period, expectations at docks disrupted the delivery schedule. The group believes that the bulk of the additional logistical costs should be reimbursed in the coming quarters, without quantifying these refunds in its results.

Tubes’ sales in the Middle East amounted to $183 million in the third quarter, 4% more than in the second, but 14% less than a year earlier. Approximately $1 in five of the industry’s global sales come from this region over the quarter. This figure measures sales from Vallourec, not an equivalent decline in drilling or regional port traffic.

Port delays will also weigh on the fourth quarter

The group is looking at an RBE of $170 to $210 million in the fourth quarter. This range assumes that delays in docking south of Ormuz do not increase further and that the geopolitical situation does not deteriorate significantly. For the whole of 2026, Vallourec foresees an RBE of 760 to 800 million dollars. The group does not specify the timetable for catching up deliveries or the amounts it expects to recover from freight. The next annual results are scheduled for the group on 26 February 2027.

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