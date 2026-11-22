Movement, occupation, savings and justice: in this editorial, François El Bacha asks what Lebanese leaders celebrate on 22 November.

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What independence, when Lebanese remain displaced in their own country and so many others have taken the path of exile since 2020?

What independence, when the project carried by the current authorities deflates like a baudrouch balloon? When promises of recovery come up against the helplessness of those who pronounce them again?

What sovereignty, when part of our territory remains occupied by Israel? When the fate of Lebanon is at stake in Tel Aviv, Tehran or Washington, and even our historical partners seem to have no more say? What remains of our independence when our country remains a dossier on the table of others?

What independence, when internal mafias and bankers trample on state authority and citizens’ right to justice? When state officials and bankers’ advisers march through the red carpets of the Republic, while depositors are still waiting to recover their savings and those who should be accountable continue to dictate their conditions?

What independence, when the state seems to be reduced to protocol masquerades, an inauguration at the pâquerette level and promises whose funding is not even guaranteed? When cutting a ribbon becomes easier than protecting a village, enforcing a court order or allowing a family to go home?

What independence, when this same state undresss Peter to dress Paul, with unjust taxes that still strike the already most tried classes? Those who have lost their savings, housing or work are always asked for extra effort.

Independence should enable the Lebanese to live at home, decide their future and obtain justice. It should be measured by the State’s protection and ability to enforce their rights, including against the powerful.

So, on November 22, what exactly are our leaders celebrating?

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