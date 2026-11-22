The Kyiv region will observe a day of mourning on Monday 23 November after the Russian strikes on Sunday. Volodymyr Zelensky announces four deaths in Dymer, where a child was released alive from the rubble, and, in a separate count, three dead and thirteen wounded after the strike in Vychneve on Sunday.

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The Kyiv region administration announced a day of mourning Monday, November 23 for the victims of the Russian attacks on Sunday. On Sunday night, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported four deaths in Dymer and, separately, three deaths and thirteen injuries in Vychneve.

In Dymer, a child from the rubble

On the night of Saturday to Sunday, a strike struck a five-storey residential building in Dymer, north of Kyiv. Part of the building collapsed. In an initial assessment, the authorities had reported buried persons. The regional administration then announced that the rescue had cleared the body of a third victim. President Volodymyr Zelensky then assessed four deaths and confirmed that a child had been released alive from the rubble. He said the child was receiving care.

Research continued on Sunday night. The President said that ten people remained unheard of at the time of his intervention, without declaring them dead or confirming that they were all under the rubble.

A separate assessment in Vychneve and a regional mourning on Monday

In Vychneve, south-west of the capital, another strike struck a trade and caused a fire, which was extinguished by the rescue. The regional administration had announced two deaths and eight injuries. Volodymyr Zelensky then reported three deaths and 13 injuries in this locality alone.

The head of the regional administration, Tymour Tkachenko, announced that Ukrainian flags would be put at dungeon Monday in the area. Entertainment activities will be limited in honour of the victims of the 22 November attacks. This measure concerns Kyiv’s oblast, whose administration is separate from that of the capital.

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