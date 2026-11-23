The communiqué adopted on 16 November in Islamabad explicitly supports the efforts of Pakistan and Qatar to bring the United States and Iran closer together. Egypt, for its part, confirms that it coordinates its efforts with Islamabad in another regional framework. These two channels complement each other without having the same mandate, and no announcement establishes a new direct negotiation.

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The communiqué adopted on 16 November in Islamabad explicitly supports the efforts of Pakistan and Qatar to bring the United States and Iran closer together. Egypt, for its part, confirms that it coordinates its efforts with Islamabad in another regional framework. These two channels complement each other without having the same mandate, and no announcement establishes a new direct negotiation.

Islamabad: political support, not agreement between the parties

The Ministers and Heads of Delegation of the Economic Cooperation Organization, meeting in Islamabad on 16 November, supported the mediation efforts of Pakistan and Qatar. They also welcomed the principle of an Iranian initiative to end the conflict. The press release does not publish the content of this initiative, does not assign it the Washington Agreement, and does not set the date for talks. It gives regional political support to the work of intermediaries, without changing the commitment between the two parties.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry once again claimed that role at its press briefing on 20 November. To explain the Islamabad approach, he recalled the Islamabad memorandum and the subsequent meetings in Switzerland. This reminder relates to an already established framework. It does not constitute an automatic renewal of meetings or confirmation of a new accepted proposal.

Qatar and Pakistan participate in the same framework

The role of both countries is described in their official communications. In June, Doha announced a high-level meeting in Switzerland involving the United States, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan. The communiqué of the two ombudsmen issued at the end of this meeting describes the establishment of a committee responsible for the political follow-up of the démarches. The presidency or reception of a regional format, the organization of meetings and diplomatic support are not exactly the same. It is the texts of June and the November Islamabad communiqué, read together, that identify the tandem responsible for mediation in this context.

Continued contacts do not prejudge the results. An intermediary may forward a proposal without the recipient accepting it. It may also agree to continue trade without setting a public agenda. The documents therefore do not allow the negotiations to be re-opened at the level of the American and Iranian delegations.

Egypt intervenes at another level

On 15 November, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a meeting between Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar. Cairo says it wants to create the conditions for a resumption of dialogue and coordinate its efforts in the so-called Four Regional Group, which brings together Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. The group discussed with its French, German, Italian and British counterparts on 23 October in Istanbul. The joint communiqué lists several topics, including the conflict with Iran and the safety of navigation, without replacing the mediation format between Washington and Tehran.

Egypt also conducts its own trade with Iran. She reported on an interview in early November between Badr Abdelatty and Abbas Araghchi. This contact established an effort to de-escalate, but no official text consulted entrusted Cairo with the same role as Doha and Islamabad in the American-Iranian Canal. The difference is that Egypt can support the resumption of negotiations without being responsible for leading them.

The change to be monitored is therefore not yet another indication of optimism. This would be the consistent announcement of a meeting, acceptance of an agenda or text approved by both parties. None of these three elements are established in the recent documents reviewed.

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