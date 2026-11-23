In the park of the Museum of Islamic Art, the permanent pavilion of Gerhard Richter transforms a 1990 canvas into architecture and sculptures.

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Gerhard Richter’s new pavilion in Doha starts with a painting painted in 1990. Presented during the weekend by Qatar Museums in the park of the Museum of Islamic Art, the six-sided building reproduces on the outside patterns from this canvas. It gathers inside paintings, sculpture and mirrors. Richter designed the work for the site. Selldorf Architects made with him.

A canvas cut in images, not in pieces

Originally locatedAbstraktes Bild, canvas listed under number 724-4. Richter didn’t cut the picture. He worked from a digitized image to get ever thinner tapes. By inverting strips as in a mirror and repeating them, he revealed patterns that did not read in this way in painting. His bookPatterns. Divided, Mirrored, Repeateddocument this experience.

According to the Beyeler Foundation, the same research gave rise to theStrips, the series Richter started in 2011. The strips are cut vertically at first. In finest compositions, the gaze distinguishes mainly from horizontal lines. Moving from the picture to the tape, then from the tape to the pattern, therefore also changes the direction in which one looks at the image.

Inside, mirrors move the point of view

In Doha, the patterns change scale and cover the sides of the pavilion. Inside, three large tables of the seriesStripalongside a central sculpture,Strip Tower, and two works of the seriesMirror. The reflections vary when you move. The pattern thus becomes an experience of space, and no longer just a drawing that one looks at from a fixed point. Qatar Museums brings together the repetitions of the facade of certain geometries of Islamic arts. This is the reading proposed by the institution, not the identification of a historical reason that Richter would have copied.

A permanent place, a temporary programme

According to Qatar Museums, the pavilion extends the Qatar–Germany cultural year exchanges from 2017. Its launch accompanies the first edition of Rubaiya Qatar, which takes place from 21 November 2026 to 30 April 2027 in several places. The Museum of Islamic Art and the Park also participate in an exhibition on the place of water in life and exchanges. The date of 30 April is that of the exhibition programme, not the closing of the pavilion.

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