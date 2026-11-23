New strikes are reported in Baraachit and Hadatha, while five arrests are reported in Qaa, against three announced by the army. Emmanuel Macron writes to Joseph Aoun about Lebanese sovereignty. Nvidia returns Jensen Huang immediately. In Brussels, flight cancellations last until evening.

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Monday, November 23, 2026, 6 p.m. in Beirut. The National Information Agency reports new strikes in Baraachit and Hadatha, in the South. Two Lebanese channels report five arrests in the investigation of explosives seized in Qaa, compared with three reported by the army. Emmanuel Macron reaffirms his support for Lebanon in a letter to Joseph Aoun. In the United States, Nvidia announces the return of its co-founder Jensen Huang to management.

South Lebanon: strikes reported in Baraachit and Hadatha

The National Information Agency (ANI) reported two Israeli airstrikes near Baraachit, followed by a strike in Hadatha, Bint Jbeil district. It reports separately two drone explosions in Nabatiyah al-Faukah, less than half an hour apart. The dispatches do not indicate a human assessment for these facts. The broadcast time of a dispatch does not allow precise date of the strikes.

This information is distinct from artillery fire reported earlier Monday in the South. The wounded man in the Nabatiyah and Kfar Rummane areas, reported by the ANI in the morning, was hit by the explosion of an unidentified object. The injured man is not included in the results of the afternoon strikes.

Qaa: five arrests reported, three announced by the army

In Qaa, northern Bekaa, the Al-Jadeed and LBCI chains report five arrests after the seizure of explosive materials on Saturday. In its Sunday communiqué, the Lebanese Army announced three arrests and a seizure of approximately 264 kilos. The two channels do not give the same state of transmission of the file to military intelligence. No new official accounts were announced in the documents consulted.

The army said the explosive materials had been smuggled from Syria. She did not identify any owner or organization behind the load. A security source quoted by a news agency claims that the first three suspects did not have partisan affiliation. This information relates to these three persons and does not constitute a conclusion of the investigation.

France–Lebanon: Macron writes to Joseph Aoun

On the occasion of the 83rd anniversary of Lebanon’s independence, the French President sent a letter to Joseph Aoun, which was reported by the Lebanese presidency on Monday. Emmanuel Macron reaffirms France’s support for Lebanon. It welcomes the opening of direct talks and presents the framework agreement of 26 June, concluded under the auspices of the United States between Lebanon and Israel, as a first step towards strengthening Lebanese sovereignty under Security Council resolution 1701.

The letter does not constitute a new agreement or decision on the international presence after UNIFIL. The current mandate of the Mission ends on 31 December. Its withdrawal must be organized in 2027; No replacement mission was announced following consultations of the Security Council on 19 November.

Nvidia announces Jensen Huang’s return

The Board of Directors unanimously voted to reinstate the co-founder as President and CEO of Nvidia and to the Board. The group issued the decision on Monday. Colette Kress left the interim but retained the financial management, which she had not abandoned. Last week, the chairman of the board said that the company did not intend to reinstate Huang.

Nvidia states that the Council, after obtaining the advice of senior American officials, considers that this return does not pose a risk to national security. This assessment does not terminate the company’s independent investigation and does not prejudge that of the Californian authorities, which requested documents on 19 November.

Brussels: flights cancelled until 21:00 local time

Brussels Airport announces the cancellation of all scheduled departures and arrivals on Monday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Belgian time due to the social movement which also affects air traffic control. For flights after 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. in Beirut, the airport recommends following the company’s instructions. It plans a particularly busy day on Tuesday 24 November, without announcing the same cancellation range for Tuesday.

Agenda: screening at 7 p.m. at the NDU Film Festival

The University of Notre-Dame de Louaizé has a screening on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Bechara El Rahi Theatre on its main campus. The 19th edition of its international festival continues until 27 November. The program announces seminars at 4 p.m. and projections at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Lebanese actor and director Camille Salameh is the guest of honour.

Photo archive: the cornice of Raouché, Beirut. Photograph published in August 2020, unrelated to the events of the day. © François El Bacha / Libnanews.

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