In its October state of affairs, the World Health Organization distinguishes between care centres that are still open and services that they can actually provide. In Gaza, the lack of supplies and equipment limits routine analysis and some specialized examinations. However, the data do not measure the number of patients on hold or the time to achieve a result.

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In its October state of affairs, the World Health Organization distinguishes between care centres that are still open and services that they can actually provide. In Gaza, the lack of supplies and equipment limits routine analysis and some specialized examinations. However, the data do not measure the number of patients on hold or the time to achieve a result.

What a partial opening covers

Of the 162 health centres evaluated in the Gaza Strip, WHO class 81 is partially functional. None of them reached the full level of operation in this survey. The others are classified as non-functional or destroyed. This area includes public centres, structures of the United Nations Office for Palestine Refugees and community centres. It’s not just hospitals.

This distinction changes the reading of figures. A centre can receive patients without insuring on-site all the examinations they need. The WHO survey thus separates the condition of the building, the possibility of access and the availability of benefits. In an already proven care system, these three elements do not necessarily recover at the same rate.

From routine examinations to specialized analyses

Basic analyses include prenatal and chronic disease monitoring. In its annual report on 2025, the United Nations agency states that its remaining medical centres and points have maintained certain services, including blood glucose measurements, anemia monitoring tests and a limited range of biochemical tests. It also reports shortages of consumables. This report describes what the Agency was able to maintain in 2025. He did not list the tests available at each centre in November 2026.

The more recent WHO survey shows a similar problem for some hospital examinations. Of the three public hospitals in operation where highly specialized laboratory analyses were expected, one could provide them without restriction, another offered them only partially and the latter did not propose them. The figure covers these three institutions, not all hospitals and laboratories in Gaza. WHO cites the lack of equipment and supplies as one of the obstacles in the two facilities where the service did not reach the expected level.

What the figures do not allow to say

The WHO had already alerted in September about the difficulties in bringing diagnostic equipment in. These restrictions affect both individual monitoring and disease surveillance. When a test is less accessible, caregivers have less information to follow some patients. Health authorities also have fewer results to measure the evolution of a collective risk. This, on the other hand, does not make it possible to deduce the number of undetected infections.

The UN humanitarian report of 18 November shows that access problems, shortages and damage to infrastructure continued during the period covered by it. It does not provide a new count of laboratories or an average time to obtain an analysis. Increasing the number of centres capable of receiving patients is a step; check which tests they can perform and under what conditions is another measure of recovery.

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