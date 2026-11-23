Stellantis announces the end of its official endurance program after Peugeot’s 2026 season. The band will remain in Formula E until the end of season 13, in the summer of 2027. He wants to strengthen his sales of rally cars to customer teams and also develop sports road models.

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Stellantis puts an end to its official World Championship commitments, with two separate deadlines. Peugeot left endurance after the 2026 season. In Formula E, the group plans to stay until the summer of 2027. However, it will continue to provide competitive cars to customers and develop sports models.

Stellantis announced Monday, November 23, in Poissy, that he would focus his motorsport activities. The withdrawal concerns its official World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Formula E programs. The manufacturer does not close its competition branch. He wants to use his resources on projects related to the cars he sells, both for the race and for the road.

Peugeot leaves endurance after his last race in Monza

For Peugeot, the decision comes after the last round of the 2026 championship. On 8 November, the two 9X8s hired by the Peugeot TotalEnergies team took fourth and eighth place at the 6 Hours of Monza. The brand competed in the same city in the first race of the 9X8 in July 2022.

The withdrawal therefore ended the factory program that had brought Peugeot into the top category of the championship, the Hypercars. This is not a package to be announced for another event on the 2026 calendar: the season is over. Stellantis did not announce that a customer stable would resume the 9X8 after the official team left.

In Formula E, one more season

The calendar is different in Formula E, where electric monoseaters run. Stellantis indicates that he will go to the end of the thirteenth season of the championship, which is to end in summer 2027. The Group’s announcement therefore does not end its commitments in this field right now. It does not set a new common deadline for both championships.

Cars for customer teams and for the road

In competition-client, the manufacturer develops and sells cars to teams that hire them themselves. It’s different from a factory program, where the brand hires its own team to the championship. Stellantis wants in particular to strengthen its multi-brand offer of rally cars for customers. He does not promise to replace his world endurance program with another official World Championship commitment.

The group also intends to mobilize its engineers on sports road models, notably at Alfa Romeo and Maserati, as well as on the GTi versions of Peugeot, HF de Lancia and GSE d’Opel. On the job side, he said he wanted to keep the employees concerned and look with them for possibilities of internal redeployment. The group does not specify the number of posts concerned or their distribution among the programmes maintained.

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