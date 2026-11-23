Lawyer Mostafa Nili claims that the sentence of flogging against Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of the team was applied on 23 November in Qom. It follows a concert broadcast online in December 2024, during which the singer sang without the mandatory veil.

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The sentence of flogging pronounced against Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four people who participated in the production of her concert was applied Monday, November 23 in Qom, announced lawyer Mostafa Nili. He reported that each received 74 lashes. The concert, broadcast online in December 2024, had led to lawsuits after the singer s.

A sentence already handed down and upheld on appeal

The development of 23 November concerns the application of the sentence, not a new judgement. According to the Centre for Human Rights in Iran, in June 2026 the Qom Criminal Court sentenced the singer and eight members of the production team or musicians. The Court of Appeal confirmed the sentences at the end of September. The Centre also reported on two years of ban on travel abroad and artistic activities.

Mostafa Nili’s story covers five people. It is not clear whether the corporal punishment was also applied to the other four convicted persons. No public confirmation of the execution of these sentences by the judicial authority was found on Monday.

An online concert in court

In its October dossier on the prosecution of artists in Iran, the Centre recalls that the concert had been recorded at the caravanserail of Deir Gachin, in the province of Qom, without a public on site. The online broadcast was followed by the temporary arrest of the singer and several musicians. The proceedings involved not only the interpreter but also those who participated in the production of the concert.

The human rights organisation Hana condemned on Monday the flogging, which she considers to be contrary to the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment in article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. His statement is based on the lawyer’s statements regarding the application of the sentence.

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