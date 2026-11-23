A caregiver died when clashes struck the Niono health centre in Mali on 21 November. Médecins sans frontières states that intensive care is out of service and 26 injured have been taken care of. The centre continues to treat patients in some services.

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A caregiver was killed on 21 November in Niono, central Mali, when clashes struck the reference health centre. In a statement issued Monday, November 23, Médecins sans frontières states that the ICU is no longer functioning. However, the rest of the facility does not close: patients continue to receive care.

In Niono, out-of-service intensive care

MSF works in this institution with the teams of the Malian Ministry of Health. According to the organization, two other caregivers, two accompanying caregivers and one child under five years of age were injured inside the centre. MSF does not specify the employer of the medical staff member who died.

The NGO and Ministry teams treated 26 injured despite the damage. This figure corresponds to the persons in care: the press release does not add up to the balance sheet of those injured in the establishment. A patient recovering from surgery was seriously injured. After stabilization, he was transferred to Ségou Regional Hospital.

The damage makes part of the centre unusable. In addition to the loss of intensive care, MSF reports damage in other services and on the water storage system. The organisation does not provide a date for the unit’s re-introduction into service or a costed balance of the decrease in capacity of the entire centre.

Three children treated after a separate incident

On the same day, MSF teams in Niafunké, in the north of the country, treated three children aged between 7 and 11. The organisation reports that they were injured in an attack in the village of Arabbe. This episode is distinct from the Niono clashes.

In his statement, MSF called for the protection of health structures, their teams and patients. The organisation does not attribute the damage to a specific actor in the Niono centre and does not decide on the intentional nature of the damage to the building.

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