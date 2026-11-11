11 novembre 2026
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Iran: Barrot judges risk of escalation still present

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 6 views

Jean-Noël Barrot still considers possible a further escalation between Washington and Tehran. In Paris, the French Minister supported regional diplomatic efforts. A meeting with Qatar and several partners focused on the Iranian crisis. No final agreement or timetable for reopening the Strait of Ormuz is officially announced.

Barrot : le risque d’escalade demeure. Paris en photographie d’archives, illustration géographique.
La tour Eiffel et la Seine à Paris, photographie d’archives de 2013. Illustration géographique : ne représente pas les réunions du G7 de novembre 2026. Photo entière conservée, habillage éditorial Libnanews. © Pixabay / Pexels
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Jean-Noël Barrot believes that the risk of a further escalation between the United States and Iran « is not completely ruled out ». The French Foreign Minister spoke on 10 November in Paris at the end of the G7 meeting of heads of diplomacy. His comments, reported byaFPfocus on preventing a resumption of strikes and seeking a political outcome.

Avoid a resumption of strikes

According to the statement cited by the Agency, the time spent on this issue during the two days of discussions reflects the persistence of military risk. Barrot mentions the exchanges with his American counterpart and then with the Prime Minister of Qatar.

He said he supported regional efforts to reopen the Strait of Ormuz and a political solution to avoid further strikes. It does not present these objectives as achieved and does not announce any timetable for implementation.

Meeting with Qatar and Saudi Arabia

A communiqué issued the same dayby the French Ministry confirms a working meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdelrahmane Al-Thani, as well as with the heads of Saudi, German, British and Italian diplomacy.

According to the official text, participants discussed the Iranian crisis and its security and economic consequences for the region and beyond. They stressed the need to prevent further military escalation and to reach a diplomatic settlement, expressing their willingness to contribute.

The communiqué describes a consultation and its objectives. It does not present any negotiated text with Tehran and Washington, nor any ceasefire agreement, nor any agreed mechanism for reopening Ormuz. Barrot’s warning therefore comes in a sequence of diplomatic consultations, the outcome of which remains open.

The Eiffel Tower and the Seine in Paris, an archive photograph from 2013. Geographical illustration: does not represent the November 2026 G7 meetings. Whole photo preserved, editorial dress Libnanews. © Pixabay / Pexels.

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Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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