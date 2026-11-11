Lebanon in Bassora: a test for newcomers from Bougherra

Lebanon is preparing its Basra appointment, where a first game against Iraq is announced on 13 November. Reda Khadra and Joseph Batrouni are among the new convocations. Organization, creation of opportunities and continuity after the changes will provide benchmarks, without prejudging the incumbents or the final program of the second game.

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The move from Lebanon to Basra must offer Madjid Bougherra a test of preparation for a more demanding opposition. The opening meeting against Iraq was announced on 13 November. The integration of new players, including Reda Khadra, will be one of the points to be observed, without confusing a convocation with an acquired place in the team.

A first appointment confirmed by local organizers

On November 10, Badr Nasser, president of the branch of the Iraqi Federation in Bassora, confirmed to Shafaq News the arrival of the Lebanese and Palestinian selections. He announced the opening of the tournament on November 13 at the Bassora International Stadium, with Iraq-Lebanon. Iran and Palestine are also participating in this preparatory competition.

The programme of the second Lebanese meeting requires more caution. The November 11 newspapers announce Palestine on the 17th. But the November 5 report published by Asharq Al Awsat described a final and a ranking match depending on the results. In the absence of the last directly accessible federal program, it is appropriate not to present the opponent of the second game as definitely acquired. The convenient schedule will also have to be checked in the organizer’s announcement.

Expanding choices without predicting incumbents

In presenting his list, reported by Asharq Al Awsat, Bougherra explained looking for more difficult matches and different pressure for his players. The newspaper mentions the first convocations of Reda Khadra and guard Joseph Batrouni. The breeder also stressed their willingness to represent Lebanon.

These arrivals extend the staff’s possibilities. Their contribution will not be limited to the course of each club. The place occupied in the collective organisation, relations with partners and adaptation to instructions will be more instructive than a judgement based solely on the names of the teams visited. At this stage, no starting composition can be deduced from the announced list.

Three elements to observe in the field

The first will be the ability to maintain a readable organization when the opponent accelerates. Distances between the lines, support to the bearer and reaction to the loss of the ball offer concrete criteria for observation. They will allow to describe what works or deranges, rather than draw a general verdict from the score alone.

The second is the creation of opportunities. Collectively constructed situations will have to be distinguished from individual actions and stopped kicks. The third will be the continuity of the game after the changes. A friendly meeting serves to examine several associations; Each sequence shall be placed in the conditions in which it was carried out.

This grid is a sport analysis, not an announcement of Bougherra’s choices. The conclusions will come after the meetings. They will have to take into account the playing time, opposition and testing done, without turning two prep matches into a definitive measure of the level of selection.

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