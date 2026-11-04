After UNIFIL: support and monitoring to be distinguished

The European mission established on 12 October must support the Lebanese institutions. Its operational launch remains a distinct step. Training, advice and international oversight respond to different needs. The aid already decided for the army does not automatically constitute its budget, nor that of a future international presence in the South. The initial mandate, civilian and military functions and the drawdown schedule of peacekeepers should be reviewed separately. A legal establishment does not demonstrate effective deployment, while the termination of operations precedes the physical departure of personnel.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The EUSM Lebanon European Mission has been in existence legally since 12 October. Its operational launch still requires a separate decision. Its mandate to support Lebanese institutions does not in itself constitute a substitute for UNIFIL patrols and monitoring.

As the United Nations force came to an end on 31 December 2026, two questions crossed without confusion. The first concerns the capabilities of the Lebanese Army and the Internal Security Forces. The second concerns the international presence that will be able to observe incidents, maintain connections and help prevent escalation in the South.

The creation of the European mission provides an institutional response to the first question. It does not automatically settle the second. This difference is critical to assessing the announcements of support, the discussions on staffing and deployment scenarios.

European Mission to Lebanon: a two-stage creation

The Council of the European Union established EUSM Lebanon on 12 October, following an invitation from the Lebanese authorities. The initial mandate announced is three years. The mission brings together a military pillar and a civilian pillar under the same political direction.

However, legal creation is not equivalent at the beginning of operations. The Council provided for a separate launch decision after the completion of operational planning. The preparation must therefore be distinguished from the actual presence of teams in the field.

It would also be premature to transform staff assessments or assumptions of rotation between countries into a definitive organization. A mandate announcement sets out objectives and a framework. It alone does not demonstrate that personnel, equipment and practical arrangements are already in place.

Training Lebanese forces rather than replacing them

The military component must advise and train the army, including on land borders, maritime security, intelligence, surveillance and the fight against smuggling. The civilian component must support the Internal Security Forces, develop their capabilities and training structures, and support port security governance.

These functions are covered by assistance to national institutions. Their expected result is a better Lebanese capacity to perform security tasks. This is not the same as a foreign force with its own mandate to patrol, detect violations or link between two armies.

The difference appears in a concrete situation. Forming a unit to monitor a border can improve its daily work. However, this does not mean the authority that will establish an international finding when an incident is contested by the parties. Both needs may be complementary, but their responsibilities must be defined separately.

UNIFIL calendar remains separate

Resolution 2790 provides for the termination of UNIFIL operations on 31 December 2026, followed by its withdrawal in the following year. The date of cessation of operations and the physical end of departure are therefore not interchangeable.

This transition raises issues that go beyond military training. It concerns observation capabilities, communication channels, staff protection and means to prevent a local incident from worsening. An army support device does not automatically inherit all these functions.

The European Union itself defended the importance of a United Nations presence in the post-FINUL. This position underlines that European support and the future of the UN role remain two projects. Their coordination can be sought without announcing that they have already been brought together in a single solution.

Financial assistance is not the mission budget

Another necessary distinction is that not all funding provided to the army corresponds to the operation of EUSM Lebanon. Support from the European Peace Facility has reached EUR 182 million since 2022. It includes the EUR 100 million measure adopted on 4 June 2026.

These two figures should not be added together. The 100 million is included in the 182 million. The June package includes territorial control, situational awareness, maritime safety, protection of military sites and health care.

This is a separate support, which the new mission must complement and facilitate. The total aid measures therefore do not allow for the deduction of a mission-specific operational budget or the costing of a possible presence to monitor the South.

To measure the next step, the decisive elements will be the decision to launch, the tasks actually assigned to the teams and the arrangements for the international presence after UNIFIL. As long as these pieces are not assembled, there must be a distinction between an established mission, a completed deployment and an approved monitoring mechanism.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews