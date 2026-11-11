Lebanese Football: What is the status of FIFA-supported stadiums?

Eight Lebanese stadiums were supported by FIFA, but their situations differed. Three projects remain reported in November. Other projects include the mini-terrain opened in Chanay and the future federal complex. Official announcements make it possible to distinguish renovations, works and studies, without presenting all the equipment as delivered.

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The eight FIFA-supported stadiums in Lebanon are not a program of eight new constructions. The documents of the proceeding distinguish from renovations undertaken over several years, three construction sites still reported in November, a mini-terrain opened in Chanay and a future federal complex.

Eight identified equipment, different situations

In its report of 8 September 2026, FIFA cites eight equipments benefiting from its support. Hashem Haidar, President of the Lebanese Football Federation, lists Jounieh, Safa, Al-Ahed, Bir Hassan and Salam Zgharta. He then mentioned the municipal stadium in Tyre, Majdel Baana and Gamal Abdel Nasser. This list gives specific names to the infrastructure concerned. It does not, on its own, make it possible to know their daily availability or the details of each receipt of work.

A more recent clarification rightly requires caution. In its communiqué of 9 November, FIFA states that the last three stages are still under construction. The state presented in November must therefore take precedence for these equipment. The September review described support for renovation and modernization; This formulation should not be transformed into a certification that all sites already host competitions in their renovated facilities.

A renovation can serve several competitions

This support is longer than this week’s visit. In September 2023, FIFA already reported four stadiums being renovated through Forward. Three were in or near Beirut, the fourth in Zgharta. The forum explained that the equipment was used for national championships and cups, but also for women’s football and youth competitions.

This variety of uses counts as much as the number of plots. Equipment mobilized by several categories must be able to accommodate training and meetings in regular conditions. The announcements consulted do not, however, provide a full operating schedule, detailed cost per stage or independent balance sheet of their maintenance. These data are still needed to measure the effects of funding beyond the announced inauguration or upgrade.

Chanay and the future complex: two more projects

The FIFA Arena mini-terrain opened on November 9 in Chanay is another initiative, focused on community practice and children. Other facilities are announced in Niha and Halba. Therefore, it should not be added without explanation to the results of the eight renovated stadiums.

The stadium, training centre and federal headquarters complex still belong to a third category. Hashem Haidar presents him as having completed his study phase. No firm delivery schedule or detailed amount is given in this advertisement. The new stage project was already in the February 2026 discussions between Gianni Infantino, Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam. The political continuity of the file is documented; The completion of equipment is not.

To follow these investments, three steps must remain distinct: announced support, an ongoing project and an actual facility. Official sources allow several projects to be located in this progression, without allowing all land to be presented as delivered.

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