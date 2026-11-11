Christmas in Batrun: opening on 27th, illumination on 28th

Batrun will launch his Christmas season on 27 November, before the illumination of Batruniyat on 28. Markets, family entertainment and concert are included in the announced program. The organizers also prepare traffic and parking. Detailed timetables, reservations and rates remain to be specified before visitors travel during this new edition.

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Batrun will open his Christmas season on November 27, 2026. The illumination of the Batrouniyat tree is announced for the next day, 28 November. Presented at a press conference in the old market, these two stages mark the launch of the sixth edition of Batrun Capitale de Noël.

A route in the city

According to the program presented by Michel Marchak, chairman of the organizing committee, the animations will begin on the Place de la Cathédrale Saint-Étienne. 3D projections, a carousel and kiosks are announced. Place Saint-Georges will host a Christmas cave. Another stage is planned around Notre Dame Square and the House of the Emigré. In the old market, the organizers plan a Santa Claus house and a seasonal market.

The presentation, reported by the National Information Agency on November 9, also mentions Cirque’s Christmas shows in December. The Bahsa seafront and main street must participate in the decorations. These announcements describe a distribution of activities in several locations; they do not yet constitute a daily programme with schedules and reservations.

Markets, concert and family activities

The president of Batruniyat, Chantal Aoun Bassil, announced food stands and pastries around the tree. The association also provides artisanal decorations, local moonh products, a café and a children’s area with a skating rink. These elements make up the announced program, without specifying in detail the rates or conditions of access in the presentation consulted.

Said Fayad, chairman of the festival committee, announced a Christmas concert by Carole Samaha in St. Stephen’s Cathedral. He presented it as free. The date and time are not included in the record reviewed: they must be confirmed before arranging a special trip for this appointment.

Local trade at the heart of the system

Gilbert Saba, president of the Merchant Association, explained that he wanted to turn seasonal abundance into activity for shops. A showcase contest and an initiative called Christmas Theme should encourage their participation. He also pleaded for seasonal attendance rather than focusing on peak moments alone.

This is an objective of the organisers, not an economic result already measured. No record of future publishing attendance can of course be drawn up. Mayor Marcelino El Harek announced preparations for access, traffic and parking. The operational details of routes and car parks remain to be specified.

The Go Batrun portal displays a season from November 27, 2026 to January 6, 2027. To prepare a visit, the first landmark is therefore established. The animation schedules, their possible tickets and the circulation plan should be consulted in the organizers’ practical announcements. The general opening of 27 November and the illumination of Batruniyat of 28 correspond well to two separate appointments.

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