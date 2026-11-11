At the USEK, Sandra De Waele links recovery to reforms

In Kaslik, Sandra De Waele links the Lebanese recovery to banking, judicial and administrative reforms. According to the ANI report, it refers to European support of EUR 2.4 billion since 2021. This balance sheet is not a new envelope. Business and skills are also among the priorities.

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Banking reform, the independence of justice and the quality of administration are among the priorities highlighted by Sandra De Waele during her visit to the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik. In a report published on 10 November, the National Information Agency reports that the EU Ambassador in Lebanon has associated economic recovery with the restoration of financial confidence and an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

The diplomat participated in two meetings: a conference on European policy towards Lebanon, and an exchange with the business community. Both interventions link institutional reforms with opportunities for financing and enterprise development. They do not include in the available report any announcement of a new quantified financial programme or disbursement schedule.

Aid balance since 2021

According to the comments of the ANI, Sandra De Waele has estimated European support for Lebanon at around 2.4 billion euros since 2021. She cited humanitarian and development assistance, the security sector, public institutions and essential services. This amount therefore describes several years and several areas of intervention. It does not correspond to an additional envelope announced to Kaslik.

The conference, organized by the USEK Academy of Diplomacy, was moderated by its president, the former Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti. Under the theme of governance, recovery and the prospects for partnership, the Ambassador presented the strengthening of the state and the capacity of its institutions as a central axis of European policy.

She also referred to European programmes on education, health, social protection, water and infrastructure. This presentation places services for the population alongside financial reforms, rather than reducing European cooperation to the banks alone.

Banks, justice and administration

The report cites several specific projects: reforming the banking sector, adopting the Financial Deficit Act, strengthening judicial independence, combating corruption and developing an administration based on competence and merit. These are the priorities defended by the Ambassador. This list does not apply to the adoption of the law mentioned or to the European validation of a particular text.

On the economic side, Sandra De Waele linked the sustainable recovery to the return of confidence in the financial and banking system and to the conclusion of an agreement with the IMF. In her view, the implementation of reforms could enable Lebanon to attract additional international investment and financing, with expected effects on growth and employment.

The point concerns the political and institutional conditions for improvement. It does not report a decision of the IMF, an amount approved by its authorities or an automatic commitment of investors. The distinction remains essential for both depositors and businesses: a financing perspective alone does not set out the modalities for access to funds.

Enterprises in the European partnership

During the second meeting, which was part of the series « Sunset Stories – Executive Talk », the ambassador addressed the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises. The exchange was led by Madonna Salameh Ayyanian, head of strategic relations with companies at the university.

The instruments mentioned include access to finance, grants, guarantees and technical assistance. Sandra De Waele also cited resource efficiency, renewable energy, innovation and vocational training. It stressed the development of the capacities of Lebanese companies to meet European standards and expand their presence in external markets.

The transparency of the business environment, its stability and the functioning of the administration thus meet financial concerns. The Ambassador finally highlighted the skills of young people and the growing role of women in entrepreneurship. The message reported to Kaslik combines European support for the institutions with that for businesses, while leaving concrete financing decisions to the procedures of each programme.

Source: National Information Agency, report of the visit to USEK, 10 November 2026.

Lebanese Parliament in Beirut, photo archive. Exact date not established. © François el Bacha / Libnanews. Institutional illustration, does not represent Sandra De Waele’s visit to the USEK. Whole photograph preserved without retouch, editorial dress Libnanews.

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