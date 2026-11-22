For the 83rd anniversary of Lebanon’s independence, Marco Rubio reaffirms US support for a sovereign Lebanon, without announcing any new measures.

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On the occasion of the 83rd anniversary of Lebanon’s independence, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed on Sunday 22 November Washington’s support for a « fully sovereign » country, at peace with its neighbours and responding only to its own citizens. The message, broadcast by the United States Embassy in Beirut, is not accompanied by any announcement of new assistance or diplomatic calendar.

A message to Lebanon and its diaspora

Marco Rubio congratulates the people of Lebanon. It salutes the talent and resilience demonstrated by the Lebanese, both in the country and in diaspora communities. The Embassy broadcast its message in English and Arabic on the morning of 22 November.

The Secretary of State said that Washington would continue to stand alongside the Lebanese people and the Lebanese State and wished to strengthen relations between the two countries. This year he insists on the sovereignty and responsibility of the institutions to the citizens. The reference to peaceful relations with neighbours does not name any country, and the text does not announce any withdrawal commitment or new stage of negotiations.

What changes in the message from 2025

For the 82nd anniversary, on 22 November 2025, Rubio welcomed the measures taken by the Lebanese government and presented stability and economic prosperity as common objectives. This year’s declaration maintains bilateral support but places greater emphasis on Lebanon’s authority over its own decisions and the responsibility of the State towards its citizens. It is a difference in wording in the anniversary message, not the announcement of a change in American policy.

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