An agreement signed in Bonn provides for the establishment in Doha of an economic office in North Rhine-Westphalia. The branch must support contacts between companies and investors in this German Land and Qatar. It is neither a new embassy nor a financial commitment. Its openness to the public is not announced.

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North Rhine–Westphalia plans to open an economic office in Doha. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday 22 November, following the signing of an agreement in Bonn. This establishment must represent the German Land and facilitate trade between enterprises. The press release does not provide an opening date, address, or budget.

Land office in Doha, not a new embassy

The Qatari Ministry of Trade and Industry and NRW.Global Business, the Land’s economic promotion agency, signed the agreement on Saturday 21 November on the margins of the economic dialogue between Qatar and Germany. Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdelrahmane Al Thani and Land Minister Hendrik Wüst attended the signing. The signatories were Saleh Majid Al Khulaifi for the ministry and Felix Neugart for the agency.

On the same day, Emir Tamim ben Hamad Al Thani met Hendrik Wüst at Drachenburg Castle in Königswinter, near Bonn. The Qatari palace confirms that the interview focused on industry and research. This meeting and the signing in Bonn are two distinct stages. The German-Qataria joint declaration confirms that the future branch will represent the Land, not the German federal government.

Contacts for companies, without the amount promised by the agreement

NRW.Global Business supports companies planning to set up in North Rhine-Westphalia and helps those in the Land to develop abroad. The agreement foresees that the Doha representation will facilitate contacts around investment, industry, digital and energy transition. Public documents do not refer to any projects funded by the office and do not yet detail the services it will offer on site.

This does not coincide with the intention, announced in Berlin, of the Qatar Investment Authority to increase its investment in Germany by EUR 15 billion over five years. The Joint Statement states that these investments remain subject to the decisions of the investors concerned. The amount is neither the budget of the Doha office nor an amount already paid. The Bonn Agreement sets out one more specific thing: the establishment of a Land economic contact point in the Qatari capital.

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