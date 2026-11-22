The municipality of Rome published a balance sheet on 30 September of money from the coins thrown into the Trevi fountain. Over EUR 1.24 million have been allocated, including food aid and the fight against isolation. The two euro note, requested from non-resident visitors wishing to approach the basin, finances a separate facility. The available accounts do not establish whether this right of access reduced the amount of donations.

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In Rome, the coins thrown into the Trevi fountain and the tickets sold to approach the basin do not go to the same place. On 20 November the city published a balance sheet of EUR 1.24 million distributed as at 30 September for the collection of coins. This money is mainly used to finance the social interventions of Caritas in Rome. The two-euro note is part of the municipal mechanism for managing the monument.

Trevi Fountain: Where’s the pool money going?

The report of the city, which was arrested on 30 September, indicates how the funds were allocated. Food aid is the first item: almost EUR 428 000, a little more than a third of the total. It supports canteens and grocery stores. Of the other items, around EUR 292 000 go to the fight against isolation and EUR 272 000 to accompany people in situations of health fragility. Part of the revenue covers the costs of the collection itself.

The mechanism is based on an agreement between the municipality and the Vicariate. On November 11, the city announced its renewal for three years. Caritas diocesan implements the projects. For some canteens, the money from the fountain supplements the funding already provided by Rome under other conventions; He therefore does not finance all the meals distributed by himself.

The two euro note does not replace the coin

Since February 2, Rome has been asking non-resident visitors to pay two euros to access the lower part, as close as possible to the water. This is not a ticket to enter the square or see the fountain from outside this area. The inhabitants of Rome and its metropolis, children under the age of six, persons with disabilities and one accompanying person are among the public exempt from payment.

The city introduced this system after a year of experimentation to better distribute the public around the basin and support the conservation of the monument. The right of access is not counted as a part collected in water. A visitor can pay to go down without throwing away any currency, and an exempt visitor can make the move without buying a ticket. Ticket sales and collection therefore do not measure the same thing or the same revenue.

Two balance sheets which do not make it possible to conclude that

The annual balance sheet of 2025 shows 1 860 086 euros collected. The document published in November 2026 deals with the amounts distributed at the end of September, not for an entire year. Subtracting the second amount from the first would give a difference between two figures of different nature and duration, not a measure of the effect of the note.

The collection also has its own costs, which are not confused with those of the ticket office: the annual report mentions the collection, transport, cleaning, sorting and commissions on the treatment of foreign currencies. To determine whether paid access has changed the amount of donations, it would first be necessary to compare the receipts of the collection over two identical periods and using the same counting method.

Archive: Trevi Fountain in Rome, February 9, 2024. Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0. Whole photo resized and dressed by Libnanews.

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