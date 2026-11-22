In Beirut, the municipal libraries of Geitawi, Monnot and Bachoura lend free books and also offer computers and Wi-Fi. Here are the usual schedules, registration conditions and loan rules. From November 24 to 26, a separate professional symposium addresses digital in Lebanese libraries.

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Beirut municipal libraries lend books without paying subscription. In Geitawi, Monnot and Bachoura, Assabil also provides access to computers and the Internet. Here is how to register and what each address offers, a few days away from a professional symposium on the future of libraries.

Beirut municipal libraries: how to borrow

Assabil manages the three libraries on behalf of the municipality. The association announces a fund of around £50,000 for the whole network. The collections include novels, comic books and children’s albums. The latest acquisitions presented in October combine titles in Arabic, French and English.

To obtain a free card, you must complete a membership form and provide a copy of an ID. An adult can borrow up to four pounds, one young person up to seven, for a period of four weeks. The regulations require parents to accompany children under the age of 10. The dictionaries and encyclopedias, among other reference works, are consulted on the spot.

The catalogue allows you to locate a title before moving. Once registered, the reader can view the list of his or her loans and request an extension. Each book can be renewed twice for 15 days, provided that another reader has not requested it. In the event of loss or deterioration, the regulations provide for the replacement of the structure.

Three neighbourhoods, three libraries

Geitawi.The library is located in the Jesuit public garden in Rmeil-Geitawi. Opened in 2004, it features a children’s area and provides access to a closed garden used for activities. His regular schedule is Monday to Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monnot.The library is located on the street of the USJ, next to the theatre Monnot. It has reading and working spaces for adults and children, with a fund that gives special attention to the arts. The French reading club is one of its regular activities. It opens Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bachoura.The Elias Khoury Library occupies the third floor of the Issaf Municipal Building. The largest of the three has a youth corner, a newspaper space and a computer station. It also hosts classes in neighbouring public schools. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Read on site, connect, join a club

Borrowing is only part of the service. Visitors can consult the daily press and use computers or Wi-Fi free of charge on their own device. Connection IDs ask librarians. The network offers reading groups in all three languages, as well as storytelling sessions or workshops depending on the location and dates.

The timetables indicated are regular schedules, not an exceptional opening announcement on Sundays or public holidays. For a particular session, the Assabil calendar allows you to check in which neighborhood and when it is held.

At ESCWA, a separate symposium from the municipal service

From 24 to 26 November, the Lebanese Library Association will bring together professionals at the Beyruthin headquarters of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), Riad el-Solh Square. Topics included the use of artificial intelligence to enrich an academic catalogue and the archiving of resources in Arabic.

The meeting is independent of the municipal network. It does not constitute the announcement of new equipment in Geitawi, Monnot or Bachoura, nor a change in the lending rules. Registration costs $35 for members of the Lebanese Library Association and $40 for non-members. Membership in the three neighbourhood libraries remains free.

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