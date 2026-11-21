In Tyre, municipalities have requested that schools used as collective shelters be reduced. The United Nations and UNICEF document the need for accommodation and school continuity. The return to service of the rooms requires a distinction between the places available for families, the journey of pupils and the hours of courses provided.

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In Tyre, freeing up classrooms used for accommodation is not enough to deliver students to school. The needs identified by the United Nations in the southern municipalities and the UNICEF assessment make it possible to distinguish three issues: where to house families, which schools can accommodate students and how to ensure continuity of courses.

During the consultations held between the end of July and the beginning of September 2026, representatives of the municipalities of Tyre cited the congestion of schools used as collective shelters as one of their priorities. The report of the United Nations humanitarian coordinator, published on 9 October, places this need alongside the rehabilitation of water networks and roads. These are problems reported by communities, not a timetable for leaving families or reopening institutions.

On 16 November, the United Nations reported that their Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, had met with internally displaced persons in Tyre. In particular, the families expressed concern about their safety as UNIFIL withdrew. The report also reports an exchange with caregivers and patients at the Imam Sadr Foundation. It does not compile an inventory of schools still used as shelters and does not confirm the number of places offered in alternative centres.

A place to stay and a place in class do not replace

A transfer can return premises to a school while making it difficult for children whose family is changing their address. To assess its effect, the number of accommodation places is not sufficient. It is important to know whether they are available at the time of transfer, how students will join their school and whether the places offer the services necessary for a stay that can last. The gap between a place announced and a place actually occupied, for families, counts as much as the administrative date of closure of a shelter.

The UNICEF humanitarian report issued on 7 November provides examples of material conditions. For the months of August and September, its partners identified in some shelters needs relating to separation of sanitary and shower facilities and privacy in shared rooms. These findings cover several sites in Lebanon; They don’t describe every shelter in Tyre. On the other hand, they allow us to understand why a transfer does not simply mean moving occupants from one building to another.

Recovering course hours, not just buildings

According to the same report, the Ministry of Education had set 15 September as the start of courses for the first period in the public. This national date does not describe the actual resumption in all schools. UNICEF also distinguishes between return to school and remedial work. The National Apprenticeship Recovery Programme launched in September targets several levels of primary and secondary education. Approximately 10,000 teachers participated in the preparation of the programme in the country, and initial evaluations were conducted in primary schools from 22 to 24 September.

Complementary devices have another function: maintain contact with learning when normal access to a classroom is interrupted. There are 55,473 children nationally affected through childcare facilities, non-formal education centres and online activities. Among these children, some were not enrolled in the usual circuit. This total does not indicate how many classrooms have been restored in Tyre, or whether the children concerned have regained their previous rhythm.

Consultations in the South have also identified other obstacles, including damaged schools, lack of teachers and financial or access barriers. These difficulties are not identical in each municipality. For Tyre, a precise state of recovery would require an assessment of the recovered and usable rooms, the students present and the hours actually insured. The number of families joining new accommodation would remain a separate indicator. It is their rapprochement that would allow to know whether the two services are being re-established at the same time.

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