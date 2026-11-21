António Costa proposes EUR 1 780.9 billion in commitments for the European budget from 2028 to 2034. This is 204 billion less than the Commission’s initial draft, but more than the current framework at constant prices. Research, student mobility and own revenue remain in discussion before the next summit.

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On 21 November, António Costa presented a new proposal for the European Union budget from 2028 to 2034. It reduces the proposed ceiling for commitments to EUR 1 780.9 billion, which is 204 billion less than the Commission’s initial draft. This decline from the 2025 project is not a decrease from the current framework.

The President of the European Council submitted his compromise to the Member States to a few days after their meeting in Brussels on 26 and 27 November. His project reduced the total amount requested by the Commission in July 2025, while reserving more money than today for research and student mobility. The Heads of State and Government have not yet adopted this framework.

Where the EUR 204 billion come from

The table of the General Secretariat of the Council shows the calculation. For seven years, the Commission proposed EUR 1 984.894 billion in commitments at current prices; Costa proposes 1,780.880 billion. The difference is $204.014 billion, or about 10.3 per cent of the first project. The commitments shall set the limits of the obligations which the Union may take. They differ from payment credits, which cap disbursements during the period.

In order to compare the framework to that of 2021–27, we must take the columns expressed in the same euros, those of 2025. The table then shows EUR 1 582.5 billion in commitments in the Costa proposal, compared with EUR 1 270.5 billion in the current framework. According to this table, the next framework would therefore be higher than the current one in constant euros, but lower than the Commission’s initial draft for the same period 2028–34.

Research, students and neighbourhood: two different comparisons

Horizon Europe, the research programme, would increase from EUR 89.3 billion to EUR 140 billion at 2025 prices, an increase of about 57% over the current framework. However, this is less than the 154.9 billion proposed by the Commission. Erasmus+ would follow the same path: 34.7 billion in the compromise, compared with 27.7 billion in the current framework and 36.2 billion in the initial project. Costa’s 25 per cent increase is therefore understood to be compared with the current budget, not with the 2025 proposal.

The line for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf within the external action programme illustrates the same gap. The table brings it to €30.8 billion in 2025, compared with €22 billion in the current framework and €37.9 billion in the Commission proposal. This envelope would cover the entire region. It does not specify an amount for Lebanon or projects already approved.

States still need to agree on financing

Costa proposes to increase average national contributions from 0.80% to 0.82% of gross national income. It also wants to expand the Union’s own resources around five channels: revenues from digital services of large companies, carbon adjustment at borders, unrecycled electronic waste, tobacco and the emission allowances market. Together with existing revenues, he said, these resources could raise around EUR 60 billion per year. This is not the performance of the five new tracks taken in isolation.

The meeting on 26 and 27 November is a stage of negotiation, not a guaranteed adoption appointment. The Regulation laying down the framework must be adopted unanimously by the Council of the Union after the approval of the European Parliament. The decision on own resources follows a separate procedure, with unanimous agreement and ratification in all Member States according to their constitutional rules.

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