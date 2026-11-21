In Arab Salim, Zeinab Moukalled helped to make waste sorting a collective organization led by women. The receipt of the association Nidaa Al Ard in 1998 and the testimony of a visit by SOILS in 2015 allow us to trace this story without removing its difficulties: lack of space, money and cooperation. This historical portrait distinguishes the documented archives from a current assessment that these sources do not allow to establish.

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Before becoming an example quoted beyond its village, Zeinab Mukaled’s commitment was built around a concrete problem: the waste of Arab Salim, in Nabatiyah. His journey tells less of a spectacular individual gesture than a patient organization, carried by women, with houses, materials to separate and opportunities to find.

An association listed in the documents

A milestone helps to anchor this story: Receipt No. 123 of 4 November 1998 recognizes the association Nidaa Al Ard, « The Earth Call », in Arab Salim. The document, kept in the legal basis of the Lebanese University, mentions an application registered on 7 October 1997 and published in the Official Journal on 19 November 1998.

He appointed twelve founders and appointed Zeinab Mahmoud Moukalled as representative to the public authorities. Its objectives include environmental protection, awareness raising through conferences and practical activities, including waste sorting, cleaning campaigns and container distribution. Education and material action are therefore not two separate stories: they appear together in the community project.

This administrative date should not be confused with that of the first voluntary acts. It attests to the formalization of the association, not the day when the inhabitants began sorting.

Houses in the sorting center

The testimony of a team from SOILS, published in its December 2015 letter, gives access to the operation of this initiative. Coming to prepare another waste management project, the team said that it had been welcomed to the Arab Salim centre by Zeinab Moukalled and then guided in the operations.

The story describes a progression: the women had first separated recyclable materials from their homes, sought factories ready to take them back, then organized their action in association and secured funding for a centre. He also mentioned the obstacles: lack of space and money, unequal cooperation, difficult awareness and the consequences of the 2006 war.

This document does not describe a system without fragility. It shows above all that a sorting bin is only a beginning: it requires a place, an organisation and a destination for the materials collected.

A recognition that does not replace means

In March 2019, Greenpeace MENA included Zeinab Moukalled among five female figures in environmental engagement in the region. The organisation recalled its teaching profession and the role of village women in the initiative. This look extends that of the actors who came to observe the centre: a local project can also serve as a learning place.

These archives are not enough to quantify the centre’s activity in 2026, nor to assert that its resources resisted all subsequent crises. On the other hand, they establish a precise collective history, where the desire to clean a village has become an association, a workspace and a transmissible experience. It is this construction, rather than an image of success without difficulty, that gives its scope to the course of Zeinab Moukalled.

Photo generic illustration: collection points unrelated to Arab Salim, Zeinab Moukalled or its center. Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels.

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