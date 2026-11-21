In Lebanon, human papillomavirus vaccination training begins with more than twenty primary care coordinators. WHO and the Ministry of Health are preparing its extension in November and December, with the support of Gavi. UNICEF supports a separate component for dialogue with communities.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

More than 20 primary care coordinators form the first group of training on vaccination against human papillomavirus in Lebanon. The World Health Organization, which is leading this preparation with the Ministry of Health, plans to expand it to include the country’s professionals in November and December.

The Lebanese WHO office announced the launch on 18 November. The training is organised with the Ministry of Public Health and is supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Starting with primary care coordinators, the organizers rely on teams to link the national programme to the centres. The reported number refers to persons in the first group. It is neither a total of caregivers already trained across Lebanon, nor a number of centres prepared.

Prepare the network before the first sessions

The Ministry’s National Immunization Strategy 2026–30 specifically provides for training of personnel in the introduction of the human papillomavirus vaccine, or HPV, into the national calendar. At the level of the entire vaccination programme, it also aims at harmonizing skills, organising regular training and strengthening the support of teams at the local level. Distribution, the cold chain and communication are among the areas of training mentioned in this general framework. The document is not the detailed programme of the first HPV workshop and does not specify what was taught there.

This preparation responds to a coordination issue. Once the national guidelines have been established, the teams must be able to apply them consistently from one centre to another and give families the same information. The strategy plans to track the share of staff trained from program data. For the November session, WHO has yet to provide a breakdown by region, total number of expected participants, or stocktaking of the training of the centres.

A separate component to answer family questions

WHO also announces UNICEF-supported follow-up sessions to strengthen community dialogue and confidence in immunization. This component is not an additional count of trained caregivers. It complements professional work by preparing information for the public.

The start of the training is not worth receiving doses or opening appointments. The advertisement does not publish a list of participating centres or vaccination schedules. It documents a separate step: the preparation of teams before deployment.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews