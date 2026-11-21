In Syria, the National Commission for Transitional Justice closed its pilot form. Families already registered will not have to start again at the official launch. Their files remain to be checked. This approach is not equivalent to a decision of compensation or automatic reporting to the commission responsible for investigating missing persons.

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In Syria, those who have completed the pilot form of the national victim registry will not have to re-register at the time of its official opening. The National Commission for Transitional Justice announced the closure of the trial collection. She said that the files already filed would be taken into account and verified. It did not set a date for the opening of the register or announced any repairs.

National Register of Victims: no second registration

The Commission opened the collection on 14 November. It focused on victims of serious attacks and their families among the most vulnerable people living in Syria. In its message issued on 19 November, the Commission explained that it was a matter of testing the collection of data, not a final registration of all victims. It urges that personal data not be transmitted by unofficial forms.

The distinction is important for families: not completing a second form does not mean that no supplement can be requested. The announcement does not specify how a family will be able to view or correct its file, or under what conditions people living outside Syria will be able to register.

Bringing the archives closer without repeating the stories

On 4 November, the Commission and the Syrian Human Rights Network signed a cooperation agreement. It provides for the sharing of relevant information within the applicable rules and subject to safeguards. Reusing information already collected could prevent families from reporting the same facts several times. However, the agreement does not prove that nominative files have been transferred or that the archives of the organizations are now being compiled into a common database.

The reparation service identifies several forms of harm: physical, psychological, material or social. He may propose rehabilitation, restitution of rights or compensation. Collecting the data required for these programs is not about assigning a repair, and the announcement of the completion of the test does not contain any individual decision.

Searching for a missing person falls under another commission

The National Commission for Missing Persons launched its own mechanism, Athar, on 30 August. Its role is to collect reports and find out what happened to missing persons. The victim registry must document serious violations and their effects. An enforced disappearance may therefore fall within the scope of both procedures, without an automatic registration with the other.

The next step announced is the opening of the official form of the Transitional Justice Commission. Until then, the only exemption announced is for those who had already completed the test form.

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