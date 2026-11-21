Huawei launched its 2026–27 university competition in Beirut and opened a regional component dedicated to artificial intelligence projects. The ceremony distinguishes a team from the USEK and AUST. In June in Shenzhen, the three Lebanese students won a second prize in the cloud category, shared with several teams.

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Huawei presented in Beirut its university competition 2026–27, with a new regional component dedicated to artificial intelligence projects. The 20 November ceremony also distinguished a team from the USEK and AUST, who won a second prize in the cloud event in Shenzhen in June.

Two different times came at the start of the Huawei competition in Lebanon. On 20 November, the company presented the tests for the next cycle and welcomed the results of the previous edition to university officials and the Minister of State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence, Kamal Chehade. The award for this award goes back to the World Final held in Shenzhen in June.

Huawei contest in Lebanon: a second cloud prize

The Huawei list brings together the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK) and the American University of Science and Technology (AUST) under one entry. The team won a « Second Prize » in the Cloud practical category. Several other teams appear at the same level of distinction. The result is therefore not a single second place in the world ranking, nor a price in the separate Ascend AI category.

LAUST identified two of its students in the delegation: Mariam Zaiter and Mounir Rizkallah. The Lebanese Yuri Yaacoub, engineering student at USEK, led the team, accompanied by teacher Marie-Rita Hojeij. The two institutions therefore competed together. The same team had previously won a high regional prize. This result corresponds to another step in the selection process. The practical final provided for a day of work on exercises, with results deposited at the end of the test. The public list gives prizes by category, without publishing individual notes.

For the next edition, AI projects to be developed in teams

In the Middle East and Central Asia region, the 2026–27 cycle distinguishes three types of tests. The practical competition maintains three channels: networks, cloud and IT. The Innovation Competition opens a channel dedicated to artificial intelligence projects. A third competition is for teachers and involves collaboration between academia and industry.

The new innovation chain is not confused with the course that won its prize to the Lebanese team. University teams develop projects there using tools offered by the company; The Cloud test, on the other hand, belongs to the practical part. This is a competition organised by a technology provider, not a ranking of university systems or a Lebanese public competition.

In Lebanon, the presentation to students had begun before the November ceremony. The IEEE student branch at City University and the local Huawei ICT Academy team organized an information session on 7 October. They presented the registration procedures, preparation and qualification stages. The announced route is through national and regional selections before the World Final. The precise dates of these selections for Lebanon have not been established in the public documents consulted.

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