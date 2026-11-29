Agricultural forecasts in the Syrian governorate are improving. In al-Rafid and in the area of Saida, however, farmers were prevented from harvesting.

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Initial estimates suggest that a better olive growing season in the Syrian governorate of Quneitra would be expected. But in the southern part of the province, interventions by the Israeli army prevented farmers from going through the harvest. For the farmers concerned, the amount of olives on the trees does not indicate how much fruit will come to the press.

In al-Rafid and Saida, distinct difficulties

On 22 November, farmers of al-Rafid were forced to stop harvesting and leave their fields, according to the Syrian authorities’ account. In the al-Hanout area, near Saida, the same authorities attributed the levelling to the Israeli army in October of about 1.3 hectares planted with olive trees. They also report restrictions on access to undamaged plots. The destruction of trees and the impossibility of picking on another plot do not produce the same losses, even if both affect the income of the campaign.

Further south, in the al-Maariya Valley, Dara’a governorate, municipal leader Muwafaq Mahmoud reported that farmers had started collecting after receiving clearances and identifications from the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force. This testimony concerns this area only. It does not make it possible to assume access to the plots of the Rafid or Saida.

An estimate before the press balance

At the start of the harvest on 21 October, Quneitra’s agricultural services anticipated more than 12,900 tonnes of olives and about 2,068 tonnes of oil. These figures are provincial forecasts, not actually harvested or pressed volumes. The owner of a press, Saher al-Moussa, reported favourable extraction yields in some areas, while recalling that the variety and date of collection affect the amount of oil obtained.

The latest information from agricultural services does not indicate the total area left inaccessible or the volume left on trees. When the campaign is over, the volumes entered into the presses can be compared to the October forecast. This gap alone will not be enough to isolate traffic restrictions.

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