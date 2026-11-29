At the Greek-Orthodox Cathedral of St.Georges in Beirut, Metropolitan Elias Audi devoted his homily on Sunday, 29 November, to the relationship between property and attention to others. Starting from the Gospel of Luke and the letter to the Ephesians, he spoke of the sharing, forgiveness and use of time.

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The Greek-Orthodox Metropolitan of Beirut, Elias Audi, dedicated his homily on Sunday 29 November to attachment to property. At St George’s Cathedral, he took as his starting point the meeting of Jesus with a rich man in the Gospel of Luke. He also talked about the attention that screens demand and the attention that is given to his loved ones.

What the rich man can’t leave

In the passage commented by the Metropolitan (Luke 18, 18-27), a man asks Jesus how to obtain eternal life. He claims to be observing the commandments from his youth. Jesus asked him to sell his goods, to distribute them to the poor, and then to follow him. The sad man: the story says that he is very rich. Then comes the image of the camel and needle hole. To those who ask who can be saved, Jesus answers that what is impossible for men is possible for God.

» The problem is not what we have, but what has us, » said Elias Audi (translated from Arabic). In his reading, money and talents are not condemned in themselves: he presents them as resources entrusted to everyone, whose use can serve others. He gave the sharing of concrete examples: « of the bread we share, of the time we give, a tear that we wipe. » He also referred to the defence of rights and forgiveness.

Time for others

The Metropolitan brought this account closer to the letter to the Ephesians (5:8-19), which calls on believers to walk in the light and make good use of time. He mentioned the noise of information and the competition of screens for attention. In this context, he explained, making room for prayer, listening to his family or stopping in front of a person who is suffering are ways to take hold of his time.

Cover photo: Saint George’s Cathedral in 2009, not the office of the day. Vladanr / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0; cropping and dressing Libnanews, under the same license.

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