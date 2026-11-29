In his homily on Sunday 29 November in Bkerké, the Maronite Patriarch Béchara Rai made the security of southern Lebanon and the return of its inhabitants a condition of peace throughout the country. He also called on public officials to serve everyone.

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Maronite Patriarch Béchara Rai declared Sunday, 29 November, in his homily in Bkerké, that peace in Lebanon first required that the South regained security and that its displaced inhabitants could return safely. « South Lebanon’s suffering remains the case of an entire country, » he said (translated from Arabic).

Return as a condition for peace

For the patriarch, stability is not just about stopping the fighting: it must allow the inhabitants to return to their villages and resume normal life there. This is in line with one of the objectives set out on Friday by President Joseph Aoun, who cited the return of displaced persons as Lebanon’s priorities, alongside the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the South and the deployment of the Lebanese army. Rai did not announce any operational measures or return schedule.

Responsibility of elected officials and leaders

« Power is not a privilege, but a service. The function does not belong to the one who holds it: it is at the service of the community, » he added. He asked officials to prefer work and reconciliation to slogans, and to consider their interlocutors as partners rather than opponents. The Maronite calendar marks this Sunday the Visitation of Mary in Elizabeth.

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