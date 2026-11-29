The Zahlé court of first instance invalidated the book deposit that was supposed to pay a dowry of $15,000. On 24 November, he found that the deposit did not release the debtor.

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The Zahlé court of first instance invalidated the book deposit that was supposed to pay a dowry of $15,000. On 24 November, he found that the deposit did not release the debtor.

He owed $15,000 under themahr, the matrimonial benefit due to his ex-wife. To pay for this debt, he deposited the equivalent of £15,000 to $1, or £225 million. By judgment of 24 November, the Zahlé Court of First Instance annulled this offer of payment and the accompanying deposit. According to the court, the amount deposited was not worth the amount owed.

The debt had already been fixed by a religious court

Zahlé judges did not have to recalculate the dowry or decide on the divorce. A religious court had already set the debt in dollars. The civil court had to decide whether the deposit made in October 2023 with a notary of Anjar was worth payment. The ex-wife claimed that, by accepting the deposit, she would not have received the full amount granted to her; his ex-husband invoked the official rate of the time.

The principle of regulation in books is not ruled out

The court distinguished the currency chosen to pay from the rate used to convert the debt. According to its reasons, settlement in pounds of a foreign currency debt is not excluded, but the conversion must correspond to the value of the dollar in the market. The court rejected the application for validation of the deposit, allowed the application for annulment and charged the debtor’s costs.

The judgment does not fix in its operative part a new amount to be deposited. It settles a first instance dispute over a claim already established in dollars; it does not establish a national rate for all deferred dowries or for those stipulated in books.

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