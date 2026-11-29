The US authorities closed United Fidelity Bank on 27 November. First Citizens takes over its 22 branches and almost all its deposits, with exceptions for some accounts. The federal guarantee fund estimates the cost of default at $1.83 billion. The agencies all have to reopen Monday.

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First Citizens is scheduled to reopen on Monday 30 November, under his responsibility, the United Fidelity agencies that do not operate on Saturdays. The recovery comes after the closure of the Evansville Bank in Indiana on Friday, November 27. It covers 22 agencies and almost all deposits, in four states and the United States Virgin Islands. The Bank Supervisory Authority has entrusted the default management to the Federal Deposit Guarantee Agency, FDIC.

A closure decided by the supervisor

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) considered that United Fidelity might no longer be able to meet its obligations or respond, in the normal course of its business, to the requests of its applicants. At the end of September, the institution held approximately $5.9 billion in assets and $5.4 billion in deposits, according to FDIC. The closure decision is separate from the takeover agreement: the supervisor appointed the FDIC administrator of the failing bank, then the FDIC concluded the transaction with First Citizens.

Why the total deposits and the amount taken differ

First Citizens is estimated at $4.5 billion in deposits which it expects to resume, on the basis of accounts as at 30 September. Some amounts placed by intermediaries and other excluded accounts are not part of the transfer. The difference between the two figures therefore does not represent an amount of loss for customers: one describes the balance sheet of the closed bank, the other describes the estimated scope of the transaction. First Citizens states that the final amount will be adjusted from the balance sheet on the closing date and settlement with FDIC.

The acquiring bank estimates the loans included in the operation at approximately $3.1 billion. Its chosen offer included a discount of approximately $2.6 billion on assets and no deposit premium. FDIC estimates the cost of intervention for the guarantee fund, financed by insured institutions, at $1.83 billion. The discount of the offer and the cost of the fund are two separate calculations.

Cheques, cards and agencies during the transition

Clients can continue to use their cards and cheques for the accounts taken, according to FDIC. Borrowers must continue to settle their maturities. First Citizens announces that the old sites and applications remain usable during the transition, before a technical migration that will occur later. The agencies already open on Saturday were scheduled to resume on 28 November; Monday’s appointment concerns the other agencies of the network.

Of the 22 settlements, 20 are in Indiana, Illinois, Colorado and Florida. The other two, at Sainte-Croix, operated under the name Bank of St. Croix, a division of United Fidelity. In Illinois, there were two agencies in Chicago, Halsted Street and 87th Street.

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