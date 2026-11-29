The Nanterre Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Sunday that Robert Boulin’s body, found dead in 1979, was exhumed in Gironde and autopsied on 27 November. Expertise continues. The unsolved crime cluster has taken over the case, in which the family of the former minister contests the thesis of suicide.

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The Nanterre Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Sunday 29 November that a new autopsy of Robert Boulin had been carried out on Friday 27 November. The remains of the former Minister of Labour had been exhumed the day before in Villandraut, Gironde, where he rested. The Public Prosecutor’s Office indicates that expertise, « including toxicological and anatomopathological » is under way. He did not report any results.

An autopsy forty-seven years after the Minister died

Robert Boulin was Minister of Labour under Valéry Giscard d’Estaing when he was found dead on 30 October 1979 in a pond in the Rambouillet forest in the Yvelines. He was 59. Early investigations had stopped suicide by drowning. His family challenged this conclusion, particularly because of the injuries on his face.

Thursday’s exhumation is not the first. A new examination had already taken place in 1983, after a previous exhumation. In 2020, experts mandated by the judiciary had found that the findings of 1979 did not provide a formal basis for a drowning. They also noted that a fracture of the nose was contemporary to death. Their expertise, however, did not allow the cause to be established.

Fabienne Boulin-Burgeat, the daughter of the former minister, attended the exhumation on Thursday. His lawyer, Didier Seban, awaits, among other things, details of facial injuries. The family defends the thesis of a homicide, which has not been established by the courts.

The file left Versailles for Nanterre

The decision to transfer the file took shape in the spring. On 28 April, the examining judge of Versailles in charge of the case was disbanded for the benefit of a judge from the pole of serial or unsolved crimes of Nanterre, according to the Court of Appeal of Versailles. Three specialized investigating judges were then appointed. The pole, created in March 2022, can take over old files requiring further investigation.

The procedure includes the qualification of kidnapping, kidnapping followed by death and murder. These qualifications define the scope of the investigation. They do not constitute a conclusion on the circumstances of the death.

Toxicology researches the presence of substances and anatomopathology studies tissues. Their contribution will depend on what can be used and what experts can draw after several decades. On Sunday, the prosecution confirmed exhumation, autopsy and the continuation of the analyses, without announcing an official date for the submission of the findings.

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