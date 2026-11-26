The Romanian alert is in effect Thursday 26 November until 8 p.m. local time. The gusts could reach 110 km/h at altitude in the southern Carpathians and the Banat Mountains. A wider review remains valid until Friday at 10 a.m.

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The Romanian alert is in effect Thursday 26 November until 8 p.m. local time. The gusts could reach 110 km/h at altitude in the southern Carpathians and the Banat Mountains. A wider review remains valid until Friday at 10 a.m.

The Romanian National Meteorological Administration placed the Southern Carpathians, the Banat Mountains and the southern Banat in yellow vigilance on Thursday 26 November. The warning is from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Romania time, from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. in metropolitan France. It mainly concerns snowfalls accompanied by strong mountain winds and, in southern Banat, gusts at lower altitudes.

Reduced visibility above 1,400 meters

In the mountain areas concerned, the ANM forecasts winds of 60 to 70 km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h on the heights. The wind should lift the snow and reduce visibility. Meteorologists usually wait 10 to 15 centimetres of cool snow, especially above 1,400 meters, and up to about 25 centimetres in the west of the Southern Carpathians. In southern Banat, the expected winds are 50 to 70 km/h.

A separate review for ice cream until Friday morning

The Meteorological Service issued a separate notice, valid until Friday, 27 November, at 10 a.m. local time, for precipitation affecting much of the country. It provides mainly rain, but also a mixture of rain and snow in the hills of Oltenia and Muntenia Thursday morning, then in the northern Romanian Moldova and east of Transylvania in the evening and in the night. Ice risk is considered to be higher in the south-west, central and north-eastern parts of the country and in the mountains.

The end of the yellow vigilance Thursday at 8 p.m. therefore does not mark the end of the opinion on precipitation and ice. Snow heights remain forecast; the weather report does not constitute a road closure notice.

Photo by archives: snowy landscape of Romanian Carpathians, image published in January 2026. Adi Albulescu / Unsplash. Boxing and titration: Libnanews.

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