Lebanon commemorates its independence with tributes, the programme of which includes steps in Yarze and Rachaya. The national agency reports new shots in the South and the authorities announce the start of technical testing in Qlayaat. In Brussels, the European Union and Indonesia sign two agreements. The French weather and COP31 complete this point.

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Sunday, November 22, 2026, noon in Beirut. Lebanon marks the 83rd anniversary of its independence, while the National Information Agency reports new shots in the South. In Qlayaat, the authorities announce the start of technical tests without confirming take-off. In Brussels, the European Union and Indonesia signed two agreements, which have not yet entered into force.

Independence: from Yarzé to Rachaya, Sunday tributes

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that Michel Menassa had deposited on Saturday, on behalf of the Republic, a wreath on the tomb of former President Fouad Chehab in Ghazir, Kesrouan. For this Sunday, the Presidency had inscribed two tributes to its morning programme: the Minister of Defence, Michel Menassa, was to lay a wreath at 11 a.m. at the monument of Emir Fakhreddine in Yarzé; Environment Minister Tamara Elzein was expected at 11:30 a.m. at the Rachaya citadel. These schedules are those of the official program. At noon, the two tributes had not been publicly confirmed. At 2 p.m., the programme also provides for a wreath deposit at the René Moawad plaque in the Zarif neighbourhood of Beirut by Minister Kamal Shehadi.

In Rachaya, the tribute refers to the imprisonment of Lebanese leaders by the French mandate authorities in November 1943. Their release on 22 November marks the date commemorated today. On Saturday, in Nahr al-Kalb, Joseph Aoun had linked the country’s full sovereignty to the Israeli withdrawal and the return of displaced people from the South, recalling that the decision on war and peace had to be taken by the State. His speech set no timetable.

In the district of Jbeil, the Civil Defence confirmed that it had framed a five-kilometre race for independence between Hjoula and Bentaël.

The national holiday is coming down on Sunday. The closure of administrations, public institutions and municipalities is scheduled for Monday, 23 November, according to the Council Presidency note.

South Lebanon: L

The National Information Agency reports intermittent artillery fire near Meyfadoun, Nabatiyah district. His dispatch was published on Sunday at 10:16 a.m. Beirut time. The text does not specify the perpetrator of the shooting or the time of the incident, nor does it give any results. This report is separate from that concerning Kfar Tebnit and the outskirts of Nabatiyah al-Faukah earlier in the morning.

Qlayaat: The announced calibration does not confirm a flight

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport and the General Civil Aviation Authority are announcing the beginning of the calibration and operational testing of navigation systems and visual aids at René-Moawad Airport in Akkar. They provide for additional inspection flights after completion of the runway rehabilitation work, subject to the required safety conditions. The press release does not say that a flight took off this Sunday. Nor does it confirm the opening of reservations or the start of regular connections on 14 December, a date that the government had advanced.

COP31: Last project does not name fossil fuels

In Antalya, the latest draft framework decision issued by the secretariat of the United Nations climate convention refers to the Dubai consensus, without naming or setting a new timetable for oil, gas or coal. It proposes to triple the funding of adaptation by 2035, without specifying the basis for calculation. German climate minister Carsten Schneider said his country would not support the text as it stood. At the time of this bulletin, no adoption of the framework text is confirmed.

The European Union and Indonesia sign two agreements

Both parties signed a trade agreement and an investment protection agreement in Brussels on Saturday. The signature comes after the green light given on Wednesday by the Council of the European Union; The two stages are not confused. The trade agreement provides for a gradual reduction of customs duties on many products. The terms of a provisional application still depend on notifications, and the signature does not immediately trigger new tariffs. The next steps include the approval of the European Parliament and the procedures for conclusion and ratification.

In France, flood and flood: three departments to be monitored

Météo-France places the Ain and the Jura in orange vigilance for rain-flooding, with an expected deterioration in the late afternoon. In Pas-de-Calais, the orange vigilance concerns floods: Vigicrues ranks the Canche at this level and signals overflows. These are two distinct phenomena, followed by bulletins that can evolve during the day.

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