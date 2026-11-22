Lara Colturi won the Gurgel slalom in Austria. At the age of 20, she won Albania’s first Alpine Ski World Cup victory. The skier beat two Swedish women, Sara Hector and Anna Swenn Larsson, in both rounds. She takes the lead in the slalom.

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Lara Colturi won the slalom of Gurgel, Austria, Saturday, November 21, 2026. This is his first World Cup victory and Albania’s first in this alpine ski competition. The 20-year-old skier ahead of Sweden’s Sara Hector and Anna Swenn Larsson at the end of both races.

Lara Colturi wins Gurgel slalom after taking second place in the first round

Anna Swenn Larsson took the lead in the first round in 51 seconds 70. Colturi granted him 24 hundredths. Albania’s representative then signed the third round of the second round. His 1-minute 45-second 47 win was enough to win ahead of Hector, 27 hundredths, and Swenn Larsson, 30 hundredths.

Switzerland’s Camille Rast took fifth place with Sweden’s Hanna Aronsson Elfman, 93 hundredths from Colturi. Marion Chevrier, the first French in the standings, took eleventh place at 1 second 20. His compatriot Caitlin McFarlane finished fourteenth.

The first win after two second places in Gurgel

Colturi had already finished second in the Gurgel slalom in 2024 and 2025. Before Saturday’s race, she had nine podiums in the World Cup without a win. She also took second place in Levi’s slalom a week earlier. These two slalom results give him 180 points and lead the standings after Gurgel, ahead of Germany’s Emma Aicer, at 48 points. Colturi also led the overall standings with 260 points, counting his second place in the Sölden giant in October.

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