Gadi Eisenkot condemned on Sunday 22 November the reported fires in several Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank during the night. He used the term « Jewish terrorism » and challenged the policy of two Israeli ministers. The police opened an investigation without publicly stating the facts. The Israeli army quoted four villages; The Palestinian agency WAFA has 12 vehicles burned in three localities in Ramallah governorate and in al-Bireh, based on local sources.

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Gadi Eisenkot condemned on Sunday 22 November the fires reported during the night in Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank. The leader of the Yashar party spoke of « Jewish terrorism ». The Israeli police opened an investigation into the fires and inscriptions found there. At this stage, the authorities have not publicly identified the perpetrators.

Fires in the West Bank: an investigation of four locations

The Israeli army reported fires and graffiti in four villages: Deir al-Sudan, Deir Abu Machal, Kafr Malik and al-Tuwani. The police must collect material and testimony. The official point does not specify the total number of vehicles damaged or the human impact.

The Palestinian agency WAFA, on the basis of local sources, identified twelve vehicles burned at dawn in the three villages of Ramallah and al-Bireh governorate: seven in Kafr Malik, three in Deir Abu Machal and two in Deir al-Sudan. It attributes these facts to Israeli settlers and reports racist inscriptions on houses. This material count does not cover al-Touwani in the southern West Bank.

Eisenkot questions the policy of two ministers

In his Sunday morning message, Eisenkot said that the fires were endangering lives and harming Israel’s security and external relations. Responsible for forming a government, he challenged the policies of the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, and the Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich. Ben Gvir replied that Eisenkot drew conclusions before the investigation established them.

The expression used by Eisenkot is a political qualification. The opening of the investigation does not amount to identification of suspects or criminalization of the facts. The authorities have not announced that they will be interrogated in their first point.

On Friday, the United Nations humanitarian team in the Palestinian territories had asked the Israeli authorities to protect Palestinian harvesters. It recorded more than 400 attacks by settlers linked to the olive harvest since September, causing casualties or damage. This survey covers a period and a set of incidents distinct from Sunday’s fires.

Archive: Gadi Eisenkot in Tel-Aviv, August 16, 2016. Matty Stern / United States Embassy in Tel-Aviv via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0. Resized archive photo and layout. The image does not show the fires.

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